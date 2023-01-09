Prioritizing our personal space in the new year is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a chic, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Big Savings Event is on now with thousands of pieces of furniture and decor up to 60% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new in 2023, the West Elm sale has big-time markdowns, including bedding, bath and dining room essentials.

Shop the West Elm Sale

West Elm's Big Savings Event is full of pieces perfect for the colder months ahead that will last a lifetime. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air.

Ahead, check out the 15 best furniture and decor deals to shop from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more home savings? Walmart is offering plenty of discounts to score this week along with top-rated mattress brands rolling out their MLK Day Weekend sales.

Mid-Century Mini Desk (36") West Elm Mid-Century Mini Desk (36") For those without a lot of extra space, you can still have a great setup for working from home. Tapered legs, angular supports and beveled front edges give this desk a mid-century look to complement your room. $499 $449 Shop Now

Rani Rug West Elm Rani Rug This well-loved 5-star rug will give your living room a vintage look. STARTING AT $199 STARTING AT $149 Buy Now

Dalton Sofa West Elm Dalton Sofa Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows. STARTING AT $2,099 STARTING AT $1,679 Buy Now

