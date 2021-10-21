Worried about getting your holiday shopping done with all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs? Well, here’s a holiday miracle: the Nordstrom holiday gift guide is here! Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out.

From stocking stuffers to biggest-present-in-the-pile products, Nordstrom’s holiday gift guide has you covered with the best beauty, apparel, home goods and more. Voluspa’s holiday advent calendar is sure to make any scented candle-loving homebody swoon, while a loved one itching to escape the house might be in want of a sleek and convenient travel bag.



And you should never underestimate the value of some great slippers. A pair of UGG slingback sandals will make a reliably great gift for nearly any recipient.



ET has curated a list of great gifts for every loved one (and perhaps yourself too) below, here’s what to buy from the Nordstrom holiday gift guide.

Spanx Faux Leather leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather leggings For the leggings addict who isn’t ready to return to wearing real pants, these faux leather leggings are the quintessential combination of fashion and function. The over 2,300 five-star reviews speak for themselves as to why these comfortable pants are so popular. $98 Buy Now

UGG Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal Nordstrom UGG Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal Slippers are a classic holiday gift, but these genuine-shearling slingback sandals can serve as cozy footwear at-home or on the go. The open-toe design means that unlike a standard slipper, these stylish shoes can be worn long past the holiday season. $100 AND UP Buy Now

Beis Travel Tote Nordstrom Beis Travel Tote This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. The tote can be worn as a shoulder or crossbody bag for extra convenience, and is an ideal gift for anyone itching to get back to traveling. $98 Buy Now

Le Labo Fragrance Discovery set Nordstrom Le Labo Fragrance Discovery set This Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition set includes four travel-sized Le Labo perfumes with fragrances inspired by a wide range of scentscapes, from the spirit of the American West to the smell of air after heavy rainfall. This collection provides a luxurious and well-rounded selection for the recipient to choose from. $85 Buy Now

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Nordstrom Stagg EKG Electric Kettle For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop. $169 Buy Now

Always Pan set Nordstrom Always Pan set For the chef working with little to no spare kitchen storage, the Always Pan is a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest, all rolled into one. This set also includes a lid, steamer basket and beechwood spatula, all of which nests neatly within the pan. $145 Buy Now

Nuface Trinity Facial toning kit Nordstrom Nuface Trinity Facial toning kit For the skincare enthusiast who already has all their basics covered, this device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer, all the essentials to get the feeling of a facial at home. $339 Buy Now

