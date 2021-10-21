Shopping

What to Buy From the Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide-- UGG, Gucci, Barefoot Dreams and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Worried about getting your holiday shopping done with all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs? Well, here’s a holiday miracle: the Nordstrom holiday gift guide is here! Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out. 

From stocking stuffers to biggest-present-in-the-pile products, Nordstrom’s holiday gift guide has you covered with the best beauty, apparel, home goods and more. Voluspa’s holiday advent calendar is sure to make any scented candle-loving homebody swoon, while a loved one itching to escape the house might be in want of a sleek and convenient travel bag

And you should never underestimate the value of some great slippers. A pair of UGG slingback sandals will make a reliably great gift for nearly any recipient. 

ET has curated a list of great gifts for every loved one (and perhaps yourself too) below, here’s what to buy from the Nordstrom holiday gift guide. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks
These socks from Barefoot Dreams are crafted with plush knit material for maximum coziness and make a great stocking stuffer. 
$15
Merry Masks Travel Size Face Mask Set
Merry Masks Travel Size Face Mask Set
Nordstrom
Merry Masks Travel Size Face Mask Set
This limited-edition set comes with five travel-size facial masks: a rose clay retexturizing mask, an overnight hydration sleeping mask, an active charcoal mask, a charcoal honey mask and a 10-minute calming mask to soothe problem skin. Great for maintaining a skincare routine on the go.
$20
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum
Nordstrom
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum
With notes of pear, gardenia, jasmine, patchouli and brown sugar, this garden-inspired perfume from Gucci is a sweet gift for anyone searching for their own signature scent.  
$34 AND UP
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap bottle
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap bottle
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap bottle
Help keep friends and family well-hydrated this holiday season with this ultra-dependable, large-capacity Hydro Flask bottle. This bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24.
$50
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
For the leggings addict who isn’t ready to return to wearing real pants, these faux leather leggings are the quintessential combination of fashion and function. The over 2,300 five-star reviews speak for themselves as to why these comfortable pants are so popular.  
$98
UGG Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal
Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal
Slippers are a classic holiday gift, but these genuine-shearling slingback sandals can serve as cozy footwear at-home or on the go. The open-toe design means that unlike a standard slipper, these stylish shoes can be worn long past the holiday season.
$100 AND UP
Beis Travel Tote
Beis Travel Tote
Nordstrom
Beis Travel Tote
This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. The tote can be worn as a shoulder or crossbody bag for extra convenience, and is an ideal gift for anyone itching to get back to traveling.
$98
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery set
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery set
Nordstrom
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery set
This Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition set includes four travel-sized Le Labo perfumes with fragrances inspired by a wide range of scentscapes, from the spirit of the American West to the smell of air after heavy rainfall. This collection provides a luxurious and well-rounded selection for the recipient to choose from.
$85
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Nordstrom
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.
$169
Always Pan set
Always Pan set
Nordstrom
Always Pan set
For the chef working with little to no spare kitchen storage, the Always Pan is a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest, all rolled into one. This set also includes a lid, steamer basket and beechwood spatula, all of which nests neatly within the pan.
$145
Nuface Trinity Facial toning kit
Nuface Trinity Facial toning kit
Nordstrom
Nuface Trinity Facial toning kit
For the skincare enthusiast who already has all their basics covered, this device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer, all the essentials to get the feeling of a facial at home.
$339
Voluspa Japonica advent calendar candle set
Voluspa Japonica advent calendar candle set
Nordstrom
Voluspa Japonica advent calendar candle set
This advent calendar from Voluspa includes 12 candles from the Japonica collection, each with a 25-hour burn time, all crafted with a coconut wax blend, perfect for crafting that cozy, candlelit holiday atmosphere.
$150

