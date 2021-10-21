What to Buy From the Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide-- UGG, Gucci, Barefoot Dreams and More
Worried about getting your holiday shopping done with all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs? Well, here’s a holiday miracle: the Nordstrom holiday gift guide is here! Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out.
From stocking stuffers to biggest-present-in-the-pile products, Nordstrom’s holiday gift guide has you covered with the best beauty, apparel, home goods and more. Voluspa’s holiday advent calendar is sure to make any scented candle-loving homebody swoon, while a loved one itching to escape the house might be in want of a sleek and convenient travel bag.
And you should never underestimate the value of some great slippers. A pair of UGG slingback sandals will make a reliably great gift for nearly any recipient.
ET has curated a list of great gifts for every loved one (and perhaps yourself too) below, here’s what to buy from the Nordstrom holiday gift guide.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop the Restock of the Disney Princess x Casetify Case Collection
The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs
Best Puffer Coats and Jackets to Shop Before the Holidays
Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
Amazon Alexa Smart Home Tech for Everyone on Your Shopping List
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100
28 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays
The Best Deals on In-Stock Furniture You Can Shop Right Now
The Best Disney Advent Calendars for 2021 You Can Gift Now
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50
This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price