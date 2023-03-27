Shopping

What to Wear to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour, From Metallic Cowboy Boots to Crystal Corset Tops

By Lauren Gruber
beyonce
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The start of Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is just over a month away, and we can't wait to see the decorated artist return to dominate some of the world's biggest stages. Her last solo tour for Lemonade was back in 2016, so it's safe to say that we're more than ready for Queen Bey to reclaim her rightful on-stage throne as one of the greatest pop stars of all time.

Scoring tickets for the coveted concert may have felt tougher than Bey's Coachella training, but if you were lucky enough to secure seats, you know better than to show up to the Renaissance World Tour in a boring outfit. Though the recent reveal of Beyoncé and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing's Renaissance couture collection was exciting to see, some budgets don't allow for that level of flex. Plus, the name of the game is comfort for a concert that will surely encourage dancing from start to finish. That's why we've scoured every corner of the internet to find some Beyoncé concert outfit inspiration in order to source budget-friendly, non-restrictive clothing you can move in while looking like a work of art.

Renaissance's futuristic Western aesthetic gives us plenty of ways to take an outfit from basic to alien superstar. We're talking cowboy boots, plenty of fringe, metallics on metallics, and bustiers dripping in crystals. You can channel Bey's Club Renaissance outfit in head-to-toe silver, or take inspiration from the album cover with a glittering bra top. The album epitomizes summer, so flirty dresses are also a less literal take on the theme.

Below, shop our favorite Renaissance tour outfit ideas from Revolve, ASOS, Urban Outfitters and more.

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Revolve
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."

$120
H:ours Sandy Top
H:ours Sandy Top
Revolve
H:ours Sandy Top

A row of crystals takes this simple black corset to the next level.

$128
Dolce Vita Shiren Boots
Dolce Vita Shiren Boots
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Shiren Boots

Give your outfit some attitude with metallic silver cowboy boots.

$295$150
ASOS Design Stud Fringe Overlay Dress
ASOS Design Stud Fringe Overlay Dress
Nordstrom
ASOS Design Stud Fringe Overlay Dress

Layer this fringe piece over a mini dress or bralette and briefs combo for a fierce look.

$98
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
Amazon
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag

Most stadiums are requiring clear bags for safety purposes, so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.

$20$18
ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress
ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress

Turn heads in a bright green blouson mini dress.

$140
Disco Cowboy Hat
Disco Cowboy Hat
Etsy
Disco Cowboy Hat

This disco cowboy hat is almost identical to the one Bey rocks on the Renaissance cover — just make sure to take it off during the show to avoid blocking the view!

$101$71
Steve Madden Kimmie Corset
Steve Madden Kimmie Corset
Revolve
Steve Madden Kimmie Corset

Combine trends with a metallic corset top from Steve Madden.

$59
Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans
Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans
Edikted
Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans

"I’ve gotten so many compliments on these pants," praised one five-star reviewer of these metallic flares. "They make your figure look great!"

$89$45
Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap
Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap

For the Club Renaissance party, Bey topped off her all-silver look with a matching headscarf. This shimmering option is nice and lightweight for the summer heat.

$39
ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Wrap Dress
ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Wrap Dress
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Wrap Dress

A denim dress is right in line with Beyonce's western theme.

$50
Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top
Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top

Take a note from the Renaissance album cover with a crystal bra top.

$39
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Pair a statement top with Abercrombie's best-selling jeans for the ultimate cool girl look.

$90$77
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$45
WITH COUPON
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant
Urban Outfitters
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant

Stand out from the crowd while staying comfy in a pair of bright parachute pants.

$59
Superdown Mika Denim Corset
Superdown Mika Denim Corset
Revolve
Superdown Mika Denim Corset

The corset top craze is still going strong — embrace it with this denim top.

$58
Lulus Outstanding Sparkle Silver Rhinestone Fringe Belt
Lulus Outstanding Sparkle Silver Rhinestone Fringe Belt
Lulus
Lulus Outstanding Sparkle Silver Rhinestone Fringe Belt

Add this fringe belt to any dress or skirt for a fun pop of texture.

$28
Flounce London Plus Satin Balloon Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress
Flounce London Plus Satin Balloon Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress
ASOS
Flounce London Plus Satin Balloon Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress

This colorblocked red and pink dress is perfect for summer.

$113
Windsor On The Fringe Rhinestone Denim Shorts
Windsor On The Fringe Rhinestone Denim Shorts
Windsor
Windsor On The Fringe Rhinestone Denim Shorts

Your basic denim shorts get an upgrade with diamond tassels.

$50
Xiangzu Metallic Silver Boots
Xiangzu Metallic Silver Boots
Amazon
Xiangzu Metallic Silver Boots

Swap your basic black booties for a funky silver pair, featuring a pointed toe and chunky heel.

$39$35
WITH COUPON
Eliza J Sequin Fringed Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Eliza J Sequin Fringed Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Eliza J Sequin Fringed Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress

Because there's no such thing as too many sequins.

$188

