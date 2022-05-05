Apple TV+ has some exciting new content coming your way this spring, including new episodes of Shining Girls dropping weekly, plus a Peanuts special celebrating Mother's Day and more. The Peanuts gang celebrates families of all shapes and sizes in Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love. Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in a mysterious new series about a mythical serpent that shakes up their community in The Essex Serpent.

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love (May 6)

The Peanuts gang is getting ready to celebrate Mother's Day, and it seems like everyone's excited — except for Peppermint Patty. The holiday is hard for her because she didn't grow up with a mom. But with the help of her friends, she learns that families of all kinds deserve to be celebrated. Meanwhile, Snoopy helps Woodstock search for his mom. Celebrate all forms of motherhood with the Peanuts this Mother's Day. Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love premieres May 6.

The Essex Serpent (May 13)

In Victorian England, the newly-widowed Cora (Claire Danes) moves to Essex and becomes obsessed with a local superstition that a mythical serpent haunts the area. While investigating rumors of the "Essex Serpent," Cora strikes up a friendship with the local pastor. But after tragedy continues to plague the town, Cora's new community starts to turn against her. Danes stars opposite Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent, streaming May 13.

Shining Girls (new episodes streaming weekly)

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Shining Girls follows Kirby, a newspaper archivist working at the Chicago Sun-Times in the early '90s. A brutal attack from her past leaves Kirby in a constantly shifting reality, unable to keep the facts of her day-to-day life straight. But, when a murder with eerily similar details to Kirby's own attack occurs, she must team up with a colleague to finally pin down her past. Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman star alongside Moss in this bone-chilling new thriller series, now streaming.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ this month:

May 5

The Big Conn

May 6

To Mom (and Dad) With Love

Tehran (season 2)

May 13

The Essex Serpent

May 20

Now and Then

May 23

Prehistoric Planet

The best shows on Apple TV+ right now:

If nothing new on this list has piqued your interest, you can always revisit some of Apple TV's greatest shows, such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Dickinson and more.

Roar

This anthology series explores the trials and tribulations of womanhood through wild and mystical avenues. Adapted from a collection of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Roar features poignant portraits of the female experience, starring beloved actresses including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Fivel Stewart, Merritt Weaver, Cynthia Erivo and Betty Gilpin. The show also boasts a star-studded supporting cast with appearances from Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli and more.

WeCrashed

Adapted from the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, comes a new limited series starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. The pair play WeWork co-founders Rebekah and Adam Neuman, alongside a cast that includes O-T Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera. WeWork transformed from one single co-working space into a $47 billion brand in less than a decade, then its value plummeted. Across eight episodes, this limited drama series will examine what really happened at WeWork, from its inception to its crash.



Pachinko

An adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel, Pachinko, is on its way. The international drama series, told across three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — follows a Korean immigrant family through four generations, exploring their hopes and dreams and each individual’s quest to make them a reality. The epic family saga stars the Oscar-winning Youn Yuh Jung, Korean superstar Lee Minho, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim and more.



Severance

Led by Parks and Recreation’sAdam Scott, Severance is a thrilling new series that follows a group of office workers who have opted to undergo a surgical procedure that separates out their work memories from their personal ones, leading them to live two separate lives between the home and the office. When a former colleague approaches one of the worker’s outside of the office, the group begins to question what they’ve actually signed up for. Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and Dichen Lachman star alongside Scott in this unsettling new office drama. New episodes of Severance are streaming every Friday.



The Afterparty

This murder mystery comedy series follows a group of former classmates who gather for their high school reunion. When their rich, arrogant and widely hated former peer, Xavier, winds up dead on the fateful night of the class reunion, Detective Danner must sniff out his murderer. Each episode of this wacky whodunnit is told from a different classmate’s perspective, adding an extra fun twist to this mystery. Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, and Ilana Glazer star alongside Tiffany Haddish in this fun whodunnit, which has just been renewed for a second season.

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso follows a kindhearted American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he crosses the pond to coach professional soccer. With his uber-contagious optimism and undeniably warm presence, Lasso slowly but surely melts the hearts of his outwardly gruff new team of British footballers, and their emotionally closed-off owner, one homemade biscuit at a time. Season two of this heavily awarded show is streaming now.

Servant

This psychological horror series, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, follows a wealthy couple, Dorothy and Sean undergoing transitory object therapy after suffering the tragic loss of their 13-week-old child, Jericho. They hire a nanny, Leanne shortly after Jericho’s passing to take care of the extremely lifelike baby doll that Dorothy has come to believe is Jericho. Sean swiftly becomes suspicious of the devoutly religious Leanne, who has no qualms about treating the baby doll as Jericho. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint star in this dark and twisted series. The third season of Servant is now streaming.



The Morning Show

The Morning Show captures a dramatic fictionalized inside look into the high stakes lives of the personalities who wake America up each morning. The first season of The Morning Show follows Alex Levy, played by Jennifer Aniston, an anchor on the UBA network’s morning show. When Alex’s co-anchor, Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, is fired in response to sexual misconduct allegations, she must fight to maintain her own job and reputation as a top news reporter. With two full seasons out -- and a third confirmed to be on the way -- the series will continue tackling plenty of real world issues such as racial disparity and discrimination in the workplace, as well as the pandemic.



The Shrink Next Door

In The Shrink Next Door, Will Ferrell stars as an "emotionally fragile man" who seeks help and relief from a psychiatrist, played by Paul Rudd. The series -- which is based on a true story -- follows the duo as their doctor/patient relationship evolves and quickly turns into something much darker. As the psychiatrist inserts himself into his patient's personal life, a series of manipulations begin -- and ultimately create an anxious, suspenseful show that has captivated viewers.

Schmigadoon!

A couple on the rocks, one part Cecily Strong, one part Keegan-Michael Key, head out on a hike together and accidentally end up trapped in a magical musical town-- that’s right, everybody is singing their feelings, all the time. The pair quickly learn that they are unable to leave the town until they find true love, which causes them to question their own relationship along with the confusing, parody-like reality around them. Musical theater fanatics and comedy fans alike will appreciate this refreshingly entertaining series.



Dickinson

This edgy reimagining of Emily Dickinson’s life stars Hailee Steinfeld, who portrays the famous poet as a fiery and audacious teenager fighting against the patriarchal perimeters of her life at every turn. Throughout the show, Emily has many run-ins with the imaginary character of Death, portrayed by — get this — Wiz Khalifa, and that’s just where the fantastic absurdity of this series begins. You can stream the full three seasons of Dickinson on AppleTV+ now.

