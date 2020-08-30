Where to Buy Tie Dye: Clothing, Shoes, Handbags, Accessories and More

Looking for something cute, comfy and totally unique? Tie dye clothing is seeing a surge in sales, especially in the form of loungewear (because we all love a good matching sweatsuit).

You might associate tie dye clothes with hippie fashion or old-school craft projects. But lately, we've found while online shopping that places from to Zappos to Zulily are offering all kinds of stylish tie dyed items. It's amazing to see the sheer number of pieces that have gotten the colorful treatment -- sweats, hoodies, leggings, dresses, jean shorts, sports bras and socks, to name just a few. We even spotted face masks sporting those familiar splotches and swirls.

And it's easy to see why tie dye is back in fashion: The dyeing process makes every piece 100% one of a kind. So even if you and your best friend order matching tie-dye sweat suits or crop tops, they will still be ever-so-slightly different when you take a closer look at the pattern.

Below, shop the best tie-dye pieces we've found -- plus an option for a kit if you get the urge to DIY some old clothes while hanging out at home.

Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress Gap Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress Gap The Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress is over 50% off and comes in pink tie dye and blue tie dye. REGULARLY $59.99 $27.99 with code ALLYOU

Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt Etsy Etsy Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt Etsy Cozy, cropped and cute. This sweatshirt hits the fashion trifecta, if bright colors are your thing. $41.06 at Etsy

Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings Free People Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings Free People These Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings come in ten different tie dye colors. $88 at Free People

Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker Puma Zulily Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker Puma These Puma White and Sunny Lime Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneakers are all the tie dye rage. REGULARLY $90 $48.99 at Zulily

On The Radar Bra Tie Dye Free People Free People On The Radar Bra Tie Dye Free People The Free People On The Radar Bra Tie Dye is a seamless, comfortable bra for an active lifestyle. $58 at Free People

Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel is the perfect pop of tie dye in purse form. REGULARLY $379 $129 at Kate Spade

Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump Cathy Din Zulily Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump Cathy Din These Cathy Din Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pumps are a super unique and stylish way to incorporate tie dye into your wardrobe. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.99 at Zulily

Love Tie Dye Tank Free People Free People Love Tie Dye Tank Free People Exercise in it, hang in it, sleep in it. This tie dye tank was made for all of the above. $58 at Free People

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support Lululemon Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support Lululemon Incorporate the trend into your workout outfit with this super soft sports bra. $48 at Lululemon

2306 Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker Superga Nordstrom 2306 Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker Superga How cute are these pastel tie dye slip-ons? REGULARLY $89 $53.90 at Nordstrom

Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover Z Supply South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover Z Supply The South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover has matching jogger sweats, which you can find here. REGULARLY $68 $29.99 at South Moon Under

Seena Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Seena Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson Yes, we're even tie-dyeing shoes now. Choose from light blue or coral, then just throw on your favorite breezy summer dress. ORIGINALLY $88.99 $64.99 at DSW

Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant Out From Under Urban Outfitters Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant Out From Under A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in. HOODIE $59 at Urban Outfitters JOGGER $49 at Urban Outfitters

Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant Frankies Bikinis Verishop Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant Frankies Bikinis We're obsessed with this funfetti tie dye sweatsuit. SWEATSHIRT $125 at Verishop SWEATPANT $120 at Verishop

Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set RT Designers Collection Zulily Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set RT Designers Collection The Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set comes in queen and king sizes. REGULARLY $49.99 $24.99 at Zulily

Tie Dye Romper Tucker + Tate Nordstrom Tie Dye Romper Tucker + Tate An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning. $32 at Nordstrom

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap Amazon Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall). REGULARLY $24.95 $10.49 at Gap

Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print. REGULARLY $79.99 $40 at DSW

Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case ISCREAM Nordstrom Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case ISCREAM Kids can listen to music and watch videos in style with these tie-dye wireless earbuds. $33 at Nordstrom

Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask Steve Madden Steve Madden Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask Steve Madden Why wouldn't you match your face mask to your shorts? TIE-DYE SHORTS NEON $19.95 at Steve Madden TIE-DYE MASK $14.95 at Steve Madden

The Tie Dye Tee Lively Lively The Tie Dye Tee Lively A simple tee with a simple message. $45 at Lively

Tie Dye Dress 525 Shopbop Tie Dye Dress 525 Grab this short sleeved midi dress from Shopbop for your new summer uniform. It's basically a really long, really stylish tee shirt. REGULARLY $118 $82.60 at Shopbop

Bias High Neck Midi Dress ASTR the Label ASTR the Label Bias High Neck Midi Dress ASTR the Label This strappy dress with allover tie dye patterns from ASTR the Label is perfectly on trend. REGULARLY $75 $45.97 at ASTR the Label

Black Tie Dye Jogger PJ Salvage South Moon Under Black Tie Dye Jogger PJ Salvage Upgrade your grungy sweats for these chic cotton-polyester joggers. $68 at South Moon Under

