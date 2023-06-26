Whirlpool Air Conditioners Are On Sale at Amazon: Save on Window AC Units Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is almost here—and there’s truly no better time to save on all things home. This year, Prime Day will start on Tuesday, July 11, and last through Wednesday, July 12, meaning you’ll have 48 hours to take advantage of the the retailer’s biggest sale of the year.
Ahead of the sale event, Amazon has released hundreds of early deals — including air conditioners to help keep you cool this summer without breaking the bank. Right now, several Whirlpool air conditioning units are on sale just in time for the scorching months of the sunny season. With the hot temperatures setting in, it's time to evaluate your air conditioning situation and upgrade to a highly rated yet affordable Whirlpool window air conditioner.
Whirlpool window-mounted air conditioners quickly cool and dehumidify any room in the house. Equipped with a programmable 24-hour timer, you can customize the cooling time to fit your schedule for immediate comfort whenever you need it.
Cool rooms up to 1,000 sq. ft. with 3 cooling speeds, eco mode, sleep mode, and a programmable 24 hour on/off timer.
The 12,000 BTU window air conditioner is powerful enough to cool rooms up to 550 sq. ft. with 2.6 pints per hour of dehumidification including your apartment, bedroom, living room or any space.
For smaller rooms up to 150 sq. ft, the Whirlpool 5, 000 BTU window-mounted air conditioner is easy to install and operate. Maintenance is made easy with the removable and washable air filter.
