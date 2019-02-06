Who Is Jennifer Lawrence’s Fiance Cooke Maroney?

Jennifer Lawrence is officially off the market, thanks to her new fiance, Cooke Maroney. ET confirmed earlier this week that Maroney popped the question with a giant diamond sparkler, which originally sparked engagement rumors between the elusive pair.

So who is this man of mystery who has stolen J.Law’s heart? Unlike some of her past high-profile romances, like with director Darren Aronofsky and actor Nicholas Hoult, Maroney remains practically unknown. But that doesn’t mean we can’t give you the down low on the Oscar winner’s soon-to-be hubby!

Here’s what we know:

1. He’s a High-End Art Director

Maroney works for the prestigious Gladstone 64 gallery in New York’s Upper East Side. One of the gallery’s biggest clients is Lena Dunham’s artist father, Carroll Dunham, who has shown his work there.

2. They First Were Linked in June

The super secretive pair finally stepped out into the light last June when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm through New York City.

3. He’s Cool With Her Ex

Back in September, Lawrence brought her man as her date to the NYC premiere of The Favourite, the Oscar-nominated film which stars her ex Hoult. Lawrence and Hoult dated on and off for years after co-starring in the X-Men films. She’s also been candid about her friendships with her exes, telling Vanity Fairof mother! director Aronofsky last year, “We have an amazing friendship that started before the movie, then we had a partnership with the movie, and then we had a romance that came from he movie. So when you strip the romance away, we still have immense respect for each other.”

4. His Parents Own a Farm

Cosmopolitan uncovered that Cooke’s parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks own Oliver Hill Farm in Vermont, where he grew up. You can stay at the venue, and it also — get this — hosts weddings!

