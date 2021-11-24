Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch OLED, More: The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday
You've probably heard this already, but it's important enough to repeat: You'll want to start your holiday shopping early this year. Between supply chain issues and shifting holiday shipping deadlines, if you don't get those hard-to-find gifts early this year, you run the risk of not being able to find the best gifts to give at the prices you want this holiday.
That's especially true when it comes to the Sony PlayStation 5, one of this year's hottest gaming systems. Though it was released more than a year ago, the new console remains in incredibly short supply. And the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold out almost immediately when it was released back in October.
Walmart restocked the PS5 and the Xbox Series X on Nov. 22, as part of the third drop of their Black Friday "Deals for Days" event and paid Walmart Plus subscribers, were able to get in line starting for a chance to get your hands on these popular gaming consoles but it sold out pretty quickly.
We've also found this year's hottest gaming consoles available on third-party resale site StockX. You'll pay a premium over the PS5's $500 suggested retail price to get one, but it's the most cost effective way we've found to guarantee a PS5 console under the Christmas tree this year. Plus, with links to Amazon below, you can also check their PS5 stock with a quick click or tap -- you never know when you might get lucky with a random restock.
In addition to this year's hottest consoles, we've found a selection of other great gifts -- some on sale now! -- that any gamer on your list is sure to love, from high-quality gaming headphones to the gear they need to become the next Twitch streaming superstar.
Here are ten gaming-focused holiday gifts they're sure to love.
