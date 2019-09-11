Yalitza Aparicio Shines in Metallic Look at First NYFW Show

Yalitza Aparicio just made her New York Fashion Week debut!

The Roma star stepped out on Wednesday to attend the spring 2020 Michael Kors Collection runway show at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York. The 25-year-old actress was a vision, wearing a silver crushed silk lamé wrap dress from the fall 2019 Michael Kors Collection.

She paired the shimmering design with silver heels, and accessorized with a black-and-silver headband, rings and diamond earrings. Her beauty look matched her overall look, and consisted of metallic gray eye shadow, blush and a nude shimmering lip. Her dark locks were pulled back in a sleek bun.

Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Once inside, Aparicio sat front row at the show and was seated next to a slew of A-listers, including Sutton Foster, Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman. The Mexican actress, who was accompanied by her stylist, Sophie Lopez, also had a sweet talk with Kidman while at the event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Since starring in Alfonso Cuarón's three-time Oscar-winning movie, Aparicio has become a must-watch style star, hitting the awards season circuit in the most stylish and unique ensembles. This year, the brunette beauty became the first Latina to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards in 14 years.

ET caught up with Aparicio at Beautycon Festival LA, where she opened up about what's next for her following her amazing awards season run and Oscar nomination.

"I really didn't think it would happen this soon, but fortunately, through this experience, I've been able to really take on the next step," she said, sharing that she's finalizing details for her next project.

"I really learned a lot over this past year, but the most important thing is that at its core, my essence, I'm still the same person," Aparicio shared of her whirlwind year and how it's affected her -- and her style. "So, it's just a matter of adapting everything I've learned that really works for me."

Hear more of what she told ET in the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Yalitza Aparicio Sets the Record Straight on Diego Luna and Her Dating Life (Exclusive)

Gigi Hadid, Normani & More Rock Lingerie at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show -- See the Red Carpet Looks

NYFW Spring 2020 Street Style: The Biggest Trends We Want to Wear -- Shop!

Related Gallery