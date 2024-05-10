Shop
You Can Already Shop Burrow's Memorial Day Sale: Save Big on the Nomad Sofa and More

burrow memorial day sale
Burrow
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:08 PM PDT, May 10, 2024

Upgrade your space for less with Burrow.

There's no need to wait until Memorial Day weekend to save big at Burrow. The furniture retailer already has its up-to-60%-off, sitewide Memorial Day 2024 sale on now, so you can invest in some new pieces for your home beforehand.

Even Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is reduced at this sale. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move couch has plenty of room for three people. You can DIY your ideal sectional by choosing its fabric color, leg finish and armrest height. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger. 

Shop The Full Burrow Memorial Day Sale

Find the Nomad, plus dressers, beds, nighstands and so much more on sale at Burrow's sitewide Memorial Day Sale.

We've broken out some highlights below. There's no telling when this sale will end, so be sure to shop now.

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser
Burrow

Prospect 3-Drawer Low Dresser

We love the peekaboo handles carved out of the drawer fronts and the high-end glides that slowly close the drawers on this dresser, preventing pinched fingers and noisy slams.

$955 $849

Shop Now

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser
Burrow

Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser

The tall configuration of Burrow's dresser has five drawers and serves as an organized place to start your day.

$1,335 $1,109

Shop Now

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen
Burrow

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen

A creaky, wobbly or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. 

$1,599 $1,288

Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future.

$2,599 $1,879

Shop Now

Union 3-Seat Sofa

Union 3-Seat Sofa
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa

The Union is Burrow's biggest, deepest, plushest and widest modular seating design to date, created with movie nights, video games and weekend cartoons in mind. 

$2,599 $1,999

Shop Now

Heist Nightstand

Heist Nightstand
Burrow

Heist Nightstand

The Heist nightstand brings function and visual appeal together in equal measure, with its midcentury modern aesthetic, curved hardwood handles and dual drawers.

$499 $399

Shop Now

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

Get the Union sofa with a matching ottoman for less here.

$3,098 $2,428

Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table

Serif Coffee Table
Burrow

Serif Coffee Table

The Serif coffee table has a timeless, universal design drawn from midcentury Danish Modernism.

$449 $359

Shop Now

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Range 2-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Burrow's classic loveseat features soft, overstuffed cushions and deep, expansive seats for extra comfort. 

$1,070 $799

Shop Now

Serif Credenza

Serif Credenza
Burrow

Serif Credenza

This credenza has a midcentury design, with a tall silhouette and metal accents. You can use it to hide clutter or keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy.

$899 $539

Shop Now

Totem Credenza

Totem Credenza
Burrow

Totem Credenza

Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with lots of storage space.

$829 $559

Shop Now

Nomad Sofa

Nomad Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is easy to move. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,699 $1,359

Shop Now

Block Nomad Leather Sofa

Block Nomad Leather Sofa
Burrow

Block Nomad Leather Sofa

The Nomad sofa comes in leather too. This version has the block arm style.

$2,499 $2,129

Shop Now

Nomad Velvet Sofa

Nomad Velvet Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Velvet Sofa

Check out the Nomad sofa in a velvet fabric.

$1,799 $1,439

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

