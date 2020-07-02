Shopping

10 Best Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale from Kate Spade, Tory Burch and More

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Enjoy up to 40% off on jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Gorjana and other luxury brands. 

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself. 

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with amazing deep discounts from many of our favorite fashion brands that offer deep discounts up to 80% off. Kate Spade New YorkRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothing, and shoes.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks at the Amazon Summer Sale. 

An affordable and dazzling diamond ring.

Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons
Ross-Simons Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Amazon
Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons

This tag necklace with space to engrave something special

Women's Lou Tag Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Women's Lou Tag Necklace
Amazon
Women's Lou Tag Necklace
Gorjana
REGULARLY $75

These sweet gemstone earrings

Women's Power Gemstone Charm Huggie Earrings
Gorjana
Women's Power Gemstone Charm Huggie Earrings
Amazon
Women's Power Gemstone Charm Huggie Earrings
Gorjana
REGULARLY $48

These statement studs 

Women's Pearl Drops Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Women's Pearl Drops Studs
Amazon
Women's Pearl Drops Studs
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $48

These hoops that add more to the classic shape

Women's Uzi Hoop Earrings
Soko
Soko Women's Uzi Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Women's Uzi Hoop Earrings
Soko
REGULARLY $74

These colorful logo studs

Women's Kira Enamel Circle Stud Earrings
Tory Burch
tory Burch Women's Kira Enamel Circle Stud Earrings
Amazon
Women's Kira Enamel Circle Stud Earrings
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $74

Simple danglers that go with almost everything  

Women's Gold Square Top Rectangular Link Post Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane
Kenneth Jay Lane Women's Gold Square Top Rectangular Link Post Earrings
Amazon
Women's Gold Square Top Rectangular Link Post Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane
REGULARLY $50

These shiny star earrings 

Women's Super Star Huggie Earrings
Gorjana
Gorjana Women's Super Star Huggie Earrings
Amazon
Women's Super Star Huggie Earrings
Gorjana
REGULARLY $45

 This pendant necklace that also hasmatching earrings

Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Fossil
Fossil Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Fossil

REGULARLY $58

 A structured rose-tone bangle made up of organically-shaped wires

Stainless Steel Bangle
Skagen
Skagen Stainless Steel Bangle
Amazon
Stainless Steel Bangle
Skagen

REGULARLY $70

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

