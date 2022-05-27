Shopping

10 Best Styles to Shop from the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale Happening Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale 2022
SKIMS

Listen up, dolls! Kim Kardashian's beloved loungewear brand is hosting a major (and notably rare) sale on some of their most popular body-hugging styles — and these pieces are sure to become your unofficial WFH uniform for summer.

The SKIMS Bi-Annual sale has officially dropped, with dozens of styles marked down now through Monday, May 30 — including everything from bodysuits and crop tops to rib-dipped thongs, mesh tanks, sports bras and more.

Shop the SKIMS Sale

To understand just how great the deals really are, you also have to understand how much of a rarity the SKIMS sale actually is (trust us: these pieces are almost never discounted).

Kim's shapewear brand has evolved into a hub for cozy, size-inclusive styles that are as breathable as they are sexy. And whether you're looking to restock on some updated loungewear essentials, invest in a few lightweight tops for summer or simply want to add some Kardashian-approved fashion pieces to your closet, you'll find these chicest styles through SKIMS — and now on sale, too.

Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale. Plus, browse pieces from Rosalía's first SKIMS fashion campaign, and score up to 50% off activewear styles from Outdoor Voices' Memorial Day sale.

Stretch Rib Scoop Tank Bodysuit
Stretch Rib Scoop Tank Bodysuit
SKIMS
Stretch Rib Scoop Tank Bodysuit

Dress this bodysuit up or down for a cozy, at-home 'fit or a stylish daytime look.

$68$38
Fits Everybody One-Shoulder Bralette
Fits Everybody One-Shoulder Bralette
SKIMS
Fits Everybody One-Shoulder Bralette

Sit back and relax in style with this copper bralette.

$32$26
Cotton Rib Dipped Thong
Cotton Rib Dipped Thong
SKIMS
Cotton Rib Dipped Thong

Get 5 of these sporty thongs for just $35 at the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale.

$35
Twist Skimpy Scoop Bralette
Twist Skimpy Scoop Bralette
SKIMS
Twist Skimpy Scoop Bralette

Keep it classic and cool with the Twist Skimpy Scoop Bralette.

$38$26
Sculpting Short
Sculpting Short
SKIMS
Sculpting Short

Elevate your workout uniform with these mesh biker shorts.

$36$24
Free Cut Mid-Waist Boy Short
Free Cut Mid-Waist Boy Short
SKIMS
Free Cut Mid-Waist Boy Short

Get cheeky with these caramel-colored boy shorts from SKIMS.

$20
Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt
Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt

Tap into the color palette of the season with this iris-hued crop tee.

$42$34
Essential Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit
Essential Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit
SKIMS
Essential Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit

Slip into something sexy and breathable — like this agave Essential Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit.

$78
Micro Cording String Triangle Bra
Micro Cording String Triangle Bra
SKIMS
Micro Cording String Triangle Bra

This bubbly triangle top is on sale for just $34 — and it's available in 5 fresh colors.

$42$34
Outdoor Legging
Outdoor Legging
SKIMS
Outdoor Legging

The SKIMS classic, high-rise legging features a garment-dyed cotton that's equal parts soft and stylish.

$62$38

RELATED CONTENT:

Rosalía Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with SKIMS

Shop Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Maternity Collection

Score Up to 50% Off Activewear at Outdoor Voices' Memorial Day Sale

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off Just in Time for Summer

The 30 Best Memorial Day Sales Happening Right Now

 