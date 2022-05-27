Listen up, dolls! Kim Kardashian's beloved loungewear brand is hosting a major (and notably rare) sale on some of their most popular body-hugging styles — and these pieces are sure to become your unofficial WFH uniform for summer.

The SKIMS Bi-Annual sale has officially dropped, with dozens of styles marked down now through Monday, May 30 — including everything from bodysuits and crop tops to rib-dipped thongs, mesh tanks, sports bras and more.

Shop the SKIMS Sale

To understand just how great the deals really are, you also have to understand how much of a rarity the SKIMS sale actually is (trust us: these pieces are almost never discounted).

Kim's shapewear brand has evolved into a hub for cozy, size-inclusive styles that are as breathable as they are sexy. And whether you're looking to restock on some updated loungewear essentials, invest in a few lightweight tops for summer or simply want to add some Kardashian-approved fashion pieces to your closet, you'll find these chicest styles through SKIMS — and now on sale, too.

Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale. Plus, browse pieces from Rosalía's first SKIMS fashion campaign, and score up to 50% off activewear styles from Outdoor Voices' Memorial Day sale.

Outdoor Legging SKIMS Outdoor Legging The SKIMS classic, high-rise legging features a garment-dyed cotton that's equal parts soft and stylish. $62 $38 Buy Now

