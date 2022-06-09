Shopping

10 Father's Day Gifts From Lululemon That Are Perfect for Any Sporty Dad

By ETonline Staff
Father's Day is right around the corner. And while your dad might love getting a more traditional Father's Day gift (like a grill, updated Apple Watch or even a staple pair of sneakers), Lululemon has also emerged as a great place to shop for trending products that are perfect for the sporty guy in your life.

Lululemon is one of today's premier athleticwear brands — celebrated for its wide-ranging selection of leggings, biker shorts, breathable workout tops and tanks, hats and a number of other accessories (including that TikTok-loved belt bag).

Shop Lululemon Gifts

In honor of Father's Day, Lululemon has even introduced their own gift guide hub — chock-full of some of their most popular styles and products, all of which can double as the perfect gift for any athletic dad. Whether you're looking to treat him to an updated workout style or a comfy piece of athleticwear to accompany his WFH lifestyle, you'll be able to find it at Lululemon — and at some can't-miss summer prices, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Father's Day gifts from Lululemon that any sporty dad will love. Plus, check out the best men's sneakers to shop in time for Father's Day, and browse through Nordstrom Rack's Father's Day Gift Guide 2022.

ABC Slim-Fit Pant
ABC Slim-Fit Pant
Lululemon
$128
$128
The Fundamental T-Shirt
The Fundamental T-Shirt
Lululemon
$58
$58
Fast and Free Running Hat
Fast and Free Running Hat
Lululemon
$38
$38
License to Train Linerless Short
License to Train Linerless Short
Lululemon
$88
$88
Everywhere Belt Bag
Everywhere Belt Bag
Lululemon
$38
$38
ABC Jogger WovenAir
ABC Jogger WovenAir
Lululemon
$128
$128
Stretch Golf Polo Shirt
Stretch Golf Polo Shirt
Lululemon
$98
$98
Expeditionist Jacket
Expeditionist Jacket
Lululemon
$148
$148
Always In Motion Boxer
Always In Motion Boxer
Lululemon
$68
$68
Commission Long Sleeve Shirt
Commission Long Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon
$98
$98

