Holiday weekends are the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score on everything from furniture pieces and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us all through the new year. And even though Presidents' Day 2022 is officially over, retailers have extended some of their deepest discounts of the season.

From shopping furniture and home essentials at Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond, to scoring major savings on tech from Samsung and Best Buy, this year's Presidents' Day deals are still going strong.

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more all on sale this week.

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Presidents' Day sales you can still shop online today.

The best Presidents' Day sales you can shop now

Wayfair

Furniture & Home

Take 70% off furniture and mattresses at Overstock

Overstock's Spring Home & Outdoor Sale is now running with bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off.

Shop deals on home essentials at Walmart

For a limited time, shoppers can get up to 25% off select furniture and home appliances.

Tech & Appliances

Save big on appliances at Best Buy

The retailer's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of marked down deals on top tech and home appliances.

Shop limited-time tech deals at Samsung

Just for ET readers, you can get up to $250 off the new Galaxy phones and tablets with our exclusive deal, which includes a $50 credit. When you pre-order the all new Galaxy S22 Series below, you will receive an additional $50 instant Samsung Credit to save on each of the three phones, for a total savings of $200 on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. $299 $99 Get $200 Off

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $699 $99 WITH TRADE-IN Pre-Order Now

Fashion

Get 30% off Levi's

Everything at Levi's is 30% off, plus take an extra 50% off sale styles, including jeans, Hailey Bieber-approved shorts and more.

Mattresses

Shop major mattress markdowns at Casper

Casper's Presidents' Day Sale takes up to $595 off mattresses and 10% off bedding, bed frames, and pillows.

Get $100 off at Nectar

Shop Nectar's biggest offer and get $100 off your mattress with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and sheet set worth $499.

Save up to $500 at Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and save up to $500 on select mattress sets, plus 30% off TEMPUR-Cloud mattresses.

Score major savings at Saatva

Saatva's handcrafted mattresses are up to $450 off during their Presidents Day Savings event until February 28.

Enjoy 20% off on mattresses at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Presidents Day Sale gives you 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedding through Feb. 27.

Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle's Hybrid Mattress features five foam layers and springs for a more "personalized softness," according to the retailer. $1,695 $1,356 Buy Now

