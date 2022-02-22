Shopping

10 Presidents' Day Sales You Can Still Shop This Week: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Presidents' Day Deals 2022
Wayfair, Amazon, Levi's, Kate Spade

Holiday weekends are the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score on everything from furniture pieces and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us all through the new year. And even though Presidents' Day 2022 is officially over, retailers have extended some of their deepest discounts of the season.

From shopping furniture and home essentials at Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond, to scoring major savings on tech from Samsung and Best Buy, this year's Presidents' Day deals are still going strong.

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more all on sale this week.

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Presidents' Day sales you can still shop online today. 

The best Presidents' Day sales you can shop now  

wayfair sale 1280
Wayfair

Furniture & Home

Take 70% off furniture and mattresses at Overstock

Overstock's Spring Home & Outdoor Sale is now running with bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off.

Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Overstock
Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Cozy up in this super chic and fresh Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter.
$248$198
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Overstock.com
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Spruce up your home with a modern mirror and other classic home goods from Overstock's epic sale.
$136$113

Shop deals on home essentials at Walmart

For a limited time, shoppers can get up to 25% off select furniture and home appliances.

Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa
Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa
Walmart
Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa
$635$559
Noble House Mid Century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa
Noble House Mid Century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa
Walmart
Noble House Mid Century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa
Sit back and relax in this Noble House Mid Century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa.
$446

Tech & Appliances

Save big on appliances at Best Buy

The retailer's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of marked down deals on top tech and home appliances.

Dyson Purifier Hot and Cool Link
Dyson Purifier Hot and Cool Link
Best Buy
Dyson Purifier Hot and Cool Link
Dyson's top-rated air purifier is now $50 off at Best Buy's can't-miss appliance sale.
$500$450
Bella Pro Series Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series Air Fryer
Cook up something savory (and easily) in this top-rated air fryer model from Bella.
$130$70

Shop limited-time tech deals at Samsung

Just for ET readers, you can get up to $250 off the new Galaxy phones and tablets with our exclusive deal, which includes a $50 credit. When you pre-order the all new Galaxy S22 Series below, you will receive an additional $50 instant Samsung Credit to save on each of the three phones, for a total savings of $200 on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung
Galaxy S22
The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing.
$299$99
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8
The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 
$699$99 WITH TRADE-IN
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Never lose track of time with the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch4 -- now on sale for $300.
$350$300

Fashion

Get 30% off Levi's 

Everything at Levi's is 30% off, plus take an extra 50% off sale styles, including jeans, Hailey Bieber-approved shorts and more.

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Give your daytime or evening outfit some extra edge with this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket.
$90$63

Mattresses

Shop major mattress markdowns at Casper

Casper's Presidents' Day Sale takes up to $595 off mattresses and 10% off bedding, bed frames, and pillows. 

The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
Casper
The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
Casper's signature hybrid mattress is now on sale for only $837 -- regularly $1,195.
$1,195$837
Original Casper Pillow
Original Casper Pillow
Casper
Original Casper Pillow
Settle into a good night's sleep with the Original Casper Pillow -- now 40% off.
$65$39

Get $100 off at Nectar

Shop Nectar's biggest offer and get $100 off your mattress with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and sheet set worth $499.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Sleep more soundly with Nectar's top-rated Memory Foam Mattress -- and save big on the style ahead of Presidents' Day weekend.
$1,298$799

Save up to $500 at Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and save up to $500 on select mattress sets, plus 30% off TEMPUR-Cloud mattresses.

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Tempur-Pedic
TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
The TEMPUR-Cloud mattress features conforming comfort and motion isolation technology.
$2,000

Score major savings at Saatva 

Saatva's handcrafted mattresses are up to $450 off during their Presidents Day Savings event until February 28. 

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
Saatva Classic Mattress
This award-winning mattress boasts a hybrid innerspring design.
$1,695
Modern Foam Mattress
Modern Foam Mattress
Saatva
Modern Foam Mattress
You can never go wrong with a memory foam mattress,
$1,495

Enjoy 20% off on mattresses at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Presidents Day Sale gives you 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedding through Feb. 27.

Hybrid Mattress
Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle
Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle's Hybrid Mattress features five foam layers and springs for a more "personalized softness," according to the retailer.
$1,695$1,356

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Presidents Day Appliance Sales to Shop Right Now

The Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales to Shop Now

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales Happening Right Now

Crocs are Up to 50% Off at This Presidents' Day Sale

 