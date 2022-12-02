14 Best Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For: Ray-Ban, Bombas, Montblanc and More
We love our dads, but why are they always the most difficult person to shop for during the holidays? Each year you wait in silent anticipation as he opens your gift wondering if it will be a hit or a miss. While your gift ideas might have been a toss-up in the past, we aren't letting that happen this holiday season. From practical to thoughtful, we've got the gifts that will show your father how much you appreciate them.
All dads are different, so we found a wide variety of presents for fathers who like the finer things and for the pops who are simply no fuss. You can never go wrong with a well-made, quality wallet as its the kind of thing men often just don’t buy for themselves. For dad to carry your love with him everywhere, consider getting him a stunning, finely crafted wallet from Montblanc. Even if your dad claims they don’t prefer presents, kick their happiness up another notch with the most comfortable North Face slippers they'll want to wear everywhere.
If you're someone who has to give the perfect present, take some of the stress out of your holiday gift shopping this year by browsing our top picks for fathers below.
This candle basically says it all when it comes to shopping for your father: Dads are hard to buy gifts for, so enjoy this carefully selected candle and the gift of having me as a child. If your dad likes a good laugh, this will for sure get him giggling.
Puffer jacket shoes exist and these indoor-outdoor slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter.
If your dad loves to strum on his guitar, he will definitely be pleased by this punch that lets you create your own guitar picks. Expired credit cards? Old library card? Now he can use them to punch out a one-of-a-kind guitar pick.
This is one quality travel mug that can stand up to wear and tear as it's made from stainless steel. Using double-wall vacuum insulation, drinks will stay hot or cold in this cup even if you slowly sip them throughout the day.
Does he like to unwind with a glass of whiskey after a long day? Now he can sip in style with this glass decanter and matching glasses set from Macy's.
Get a gift for father and son, with this adorable pair of matching gripper slippers. For every pair of socks you buy at Bombas, they donate a pair to someone in the homeless community.
Gift him all the benefits of handheld percussion therapy in a convenient pocket-size device. Theragun quality meets ultimate portability with the Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options.
He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion.
Not only will your dad cool on sunny days wearing these, but the smart glasses technology also allows him to take photos and take calls all through his eyewear.
Does your dad like a cold chilly beer? Grab him this gift basket so he can try all kinds of beers from around the world. He will also get expertly paired snacks to munch on while trying these brews, like beef jerky, jalapeño Monterey jack cheese, and a variety of nuts.
History buffs will be delighted to unwrap this New York Times WWII Book with their name engraved on the front cover. Unlike documentaries that bring these memories to the present day, they'll get to read actual news coverage of the historical events while they happened.
Marlowe. offers cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap.
These green Apple AirPods Max will take your dad from the gym to the airplane and everywhere in between — all with great beats in tow.
With Renpho's shiatsu massager, he can get an in-depth massage not only on his feet and calves, but also thighs and arms!
