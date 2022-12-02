We love our dads, but why are they always the most difficult person to shop for during the holidays? Each year you wait in silent anticipation as he opens your gift wondering if it will be a hit or a miss. While your gift ideas might have been a toss-up in the past, we aren't letting that happen this holiday season. From practical to thoughtful, we've got the gifts that will show your father how much you appreciate them.

All dads are different, so we found a wide variety of presents for fathers who like the finer things and for the pops who are simply no fuss. You can never go wrong with a well-made, quality wallet as its the kind of thing men often just don’t buy for themselves. For dad to carry your love with him everywhere, consider getting him a stunning, finely crafted wallet from Montblanc. Even if your dad claims they don’t prefer presents, kick their happiness up another notch with the most comfortable North Face slippers they'll want to wear everywhere.

If you're someone who has to give the perfect present, take some of the stress out of your holiday gift shopping this year by browsing our top picks for fathers below.

Coffee and Motivation Black Luxury Candle Coffee and Motivation Coffee and Motivation Black Luxury Candle This candle basically says it all when it comes to shopping for your father: Dads are hard to buy gifts for, so enjoy this carefully selected candle and the gift of having me as a child. If your dad likes a good laugh, this will for sure get him giggling. $33 Buy Now

YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug Amazon YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug This is one quality travel mug that can stand up to wear and tear as it's made from stainless steel. Using double-wall vacuum insulation, drinks will stay hot or cold in this cup even if you slowly sip them throughout the day. $65 $42 Buy Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Gift him all the benefits of handheld percussion therapy in a convenient pocket-size device. Theragun quality meets ultimate portability with the Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options. $199 $149 Shop Now

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme lululemon lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These green Apple AirPods Max will take your dad from the gym to the airplane and everywhere in between — all with great beats in tow. $549 $479 Buy Now

