As we make room in our closets for fresh, new favorites, Saks Fifth Avenue just launched a weeklong Friends and Family sale — and this is not one to miss. Designer brands give us some of the hottest looks with the highest quality and right now, a giant selection of the retailer's newest arrivals are marked down. From designer steals to cult-favorite finds, there are over 20,000 products from some of the most coveted brands on sale.

Shop the Saks Sale

Now through Monday, March 27, the Saks sale is offering 25% off new items and 20% off jewelry. While some retail stores offer sales to clear out inventory, that's not what you're getting with Saks Fifth Avenue's incredible event. You'll get to shop the latest collections from the trendiest designers, including their brand-new Spring 2023 lines.

If you are looking to add a few new items to your wardrobe for spring and summer, Saks' Friends and Family Sale has must-see discounts on designer handbags, clothing, shoes and even home goods. With brands like Staud, Cult Gaia, Bottega Veneta, Mansur Gavriel, and Balmain in the mix, you'll find everything from designer swimwear to the perfect wedding guest dress at the lowest prices of the season.

Below, we've found the best deals on designer clothing and accessories for spring and summer. With the first day of spring already in the books, add these to your cart quickly before the top finds sell out.

Best Designer Clothing and Shoes Deals

Need a new pair of jeans or an easy-breezy dress perfect for spring? Here are the best clothing and shoe deals to shop during the Saks Friends and Family Sale.

AGOLDE Minka Wide-Leg Cargo Jeans Saks Fifth Avenue AGOLDE Minka Wide-Leg Cargo Jeans These jeans are so adorable you'll want to wear them on repeat this spring. The cargo pockets, while a fun detail, also give you plenty of space to store a phone or wallet. $238 $179 Shop Now

Best Designer Handbag Deals

Balmain B-Buzz Leather Shoulder Bag Saks Fifth Avenue Balmain B-Buzz Leather Shoulder Bag A black and gold shoulder bag is an accessory staple you can wear year round. Because of the high-quality of Balmain products, you know this one will last you for years to come. $1,550 $1,163 Shop Now

Best Designer Sunglasses Deals

