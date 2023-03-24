15 Can't-Miss Finds from the Saks Friends & Family Sale: Save On Designer Shoes, Dresses and More
As we make room in our closets for fresh, new favorites, Saks Fifth Avenue just launched a weeklong Friends and Family sale — and this is not one to miss. Designer brands give us some of the hottest looks with the highest quality and right now, a giant selection of the retailer's newest arrivals are marked down. From designer steals to cult-favorite finds, there are over 20,000 products from some of the most coveted brands on sale.
Now through Monday, March 27, the Saks sale is offering 25% off new items and 20% off jewelry. While some retail stores offer sales to clear out inventory, that's not what you're getting with Saks Fifth Avenue's incredible event. You'll get to shop the latest collections from the trendiest designers, including their brand-new Spring 2023 lines.
If you are looking to add a few new items to your wardrobe for spring and summer, Saks' Friends and Family Sale has must-see discounts on designer handbags, clothing, shoes and even home goods. With brands like Staud, Cult Gaia, Bottega Veneta, Mansur Gavriel, and Balmain in the mix, you'll find everything from designer swimwear to the perfect wedding guest dress at the lowest prices of the season.
Below, we've found the best deals on designer clothing and accessories for spring and summer. With the first day of spring already in the books, add these to your cart quickly before the top finds sell out.
Best Designer Clothing and Shoes Deals
Need a new pair of jeans or an easy-breezy dress perfect for spring? Here are the best clothing and shoe deals to shop during the Saks Friends and Family Sale.
Draw some inspiration from the Barbie movie coming out this summer by wearing these bright pink chunky platform heels from Versace. They also come in lilac and black, but only the pink are currently discounted.
These jeans are so adorable you'll want to wear them on repeat this spring. The cargo pockets, while a fun detail, also give you plenty of space to store a phone or wallet.
Bright and colorful, this cut-out bandeau bikini from BAOBAB gives you the look of a two-piece swimsuit but the coverage of a one-piece.
It's a picture-perfect resort maxi dress, that's sold exclusively at Saks and currently on sale. The stunning dyed pattern is sure to make a statement.
If you wear this golden fringe-trimmed dress be mindful that all eyes may be on you instead of the bride. You can save over $100 on this dazzling sequin dress right now.
Wear this colorful floral print blouse with a pair of white pants or a denim skirt for a casual, but elevated look. The blouse uses crochet trim for an even more adorable design.
Any garden parties on your calendar this year? Consider wearing this mesmerizing minidress covered in floral appliqués and the occasional sequin.
A playful cherry print shines on this draped, off-the-shoulder dress from Caroline Herrera.
If you're someone whose always cold, even in the warmer months, check out this totally chic cropped cardigan from Alice + Olivia. It's the perfect cardigan for spring with butterfly and flower patches.
Sporting a trendy wedge and cute ankle lace up, these shoes can easily be dressed up or down.
For those that love to try out the latest and edgiest trends, these heels are for you. The square toe shape and pink star heel detail upgrade them to funky and cool.
Best Designer Handbag Deals
The woven cotton on this hobo-style handbag gives off beachy summer vibes. You can also grab it in a bold pink.
A black and gold shoulder bag is an accessory staple you can wear year round. Because of the high-quality of Balmain products, you know this one will last you for years to come.
Best Designer Sunglasses Deals
A style loved by celebs, these sleek cat eye sunglasses are all the rage right now. Along with the tortoiseshell pattern seen above, they also come in solid black.
Are oversized frames your go-to sunglasses style? You'll love these hexagon-shaped sunnies from Prada that offer 100% UV protection.
