15 Can't-Miss Finds from the Saks Friends & Family Sale: Save On Designer Shoes, Dresses and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Saks Friends & Family Sale
Saks Fifth Avenue

As we make room in our closets for fresh, new favorites, Saks Fifth Avenue just launched a weeklong Friends and Family sale — and this is not one to miss. Designer brands give us some of the hottest looks with the highest quality and right now, a giant selection of the retailer's newest arrivals are marked down. From designer steals to cult-favorite finds, there are over 20,000 products from some of the most coveted brands on sale.

Now through Monday, March 27, the Saks sale is offering 25% off new items and 20% off jewelry. While some retail stores offer sales to clear out inventory, that's not what you're getting with Saks Fifth Avenue's incredible event. You'll get to shop the latest collections from the trendiest designers, including their brand-new Spring 2023 lines.

If you are looking to add a few new items to your wardrobe for spring and summer, Saks' Friends and Family Sale has must-see discounts on designer handbags, clothing, shoes and even home goods. With brands like Staud, Cult Gaia, Bottega Veneta, Mansur Gavriel, and Balmain in the mix, you'll find everything from designer swimwear to the perfect wedding guest dress at the lowest prices of the season. 

Below, we've found the best deals on designer clothing and accessories for spring and summer. With the first day of spring already in the books, add these to your cart quickly before the top finds sell out.

Best Designer Clothing and Shoes Deals

Need a new pair of jeans or an easy-breezy dress perfect for spring? Here are the best clothing and shoe deals to shop during the Saks Friends and Family Sale. 

Versace Medusa Aevitas Satin Crystal-Embellished Platform Pumps
Versace Medusa Aevitas Satin Crystal-Embellished Platform Pumps
Saks Fifth Avenue
Versace Medusa Aevitas Satin Crystal-Embellished Platform Pumps

Draw some inspiration from the Barbie movie coming out this summer by wearing these bright pink chunky platform heels from Versace. They also come in lilac and black, but only the pink are currently discounted. 

$1,175$881
AGOLDE Minka Wide-Leg Cargo Jeans
AGOLDE Minka Wide-Leg Cargo Jeans
Saks Fifth Avenue
AGOLDE Minka Wide-Leg Cargo Jeans

These jeans are so adorable you'll want to wear them on repeat this spring. The cargo pockets, while a fun detail, also give you plenty of space to store a phone or wallet.

$238$179
BAOBAB Isla Cut-Out Bandeau Bikini
BAOBAB Isla Cut-Out Bandeau Bikini
Saks Fifth Avenue
BAOBAB Isla Cut-Out Bandeau Bikini

Bright and colorful, this cut-out bandeau bikini from BAOBAB gives you the look of a two-piece swimsuit but the coverage of a one-piece.

$200$150
Silvia Tcherassi Cloister Dyed Maxi Dress
Silvia Tcherassi Cloister Dyed Maxi Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Silvia Tcherassi Cloister Dyed Maxi Dress

It's a picture-perfect resort maxi dress, that's sold exclusively at Saks and currently on sale. The stunning dyed pattern is sure to make a statement. 

$1,250$938
Badgley Mischka Fringe-Trim Sequined Cocktail Dress
Badgley Mischka Fringe-Trim Sequined Cocktail Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Badgley Mischka Fringe-Trim Sequined Cocktail Dress

If you wear this golden fringe-trimmed dress be mindful that all eyes may be on you instead of the bride. You can save over $100 on this dazzling sequin dress right now.

$440$330
Farm Rio Sunny Daisies Smocked Blouse
Farm Rio Sunny Daisies Smocked Blouse
Saks Fifth Avenue
Farm Rio Sunny Daisies Smocked Blouse

Wear this colorful floral print blouse with a pair of white pants or a denim skirt for a casual, but elevated look. The blouse uses crochet trim for an even more adorable design. 

$185$139
Alice + Olivia Lindsey Floral Appliqué Minidress
Alice + Olivia Lindsey Floral Appliqué Minidress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia Lindsey Floral Appliqué Minidress

Any garden parties on your calendar this year? Consider wearing this mesmerizing minidress covered in floral appliqués and the occasional sequin.

$1,395$1,046
Carolina Herrera Cherry Draped Midi-Dress
Carolina Herrera Cherry Draped Midi-Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Carolina Herrera Cherry Draped Midi-Dress

A playful cherry print shines on this draped, off-the-shoulder dress from Caroline Herrera. 

$1,890$1,418
Alice + Olivia Arlen Wool Cropped Sweater
Alice + Olivia Arlen Wool Cropped Sweater
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia Arlen Wool Cropped Sweater

If you're someone whose always cold, even in the warmer months, check out this totally chic cropped cardigan from Alice + Olivia. It's the perfect cardigan for spring with butterfly and flower patches. 

$550$413
Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges
Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges
Saks Fifth Avenue
Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges

Sporting a trendy wedge and cute ankle lace up, these shoes can easily be dressed up or down.

$150$113
MACH & MACH PVC Embellished Star-Heel Mules
MACH & MACH PVC Embellished Star-Heel Mules
Saks Fifth Avenue
MACH & MACH PVC Embellished Star-Heel Mules

For those that love to try out the latest and edgiest trends, these heels are for you. The square toe shape and pink star heel detail upgrade them to funky and cool. 

$1,025$769

Best Designer Handbag Deals

JW Anderson Small Chain Woven Hobo Bag
JW Anderson Small Chain Woven Hobo Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
JW Anderson Small Chain Woven Hobo Bag

The woven cotton on this hobo-style handbag gives off beachy summer vibes. You can also grab it in a bold pink.

$835$626
Balmain B-Buzz Leather Shoulder Bag
Balmain B-Buzz Leather Shoulder Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
Balmain B-Buzz Leather Shoulder Bag

A black and gold shoulder bag is an accessory staple you can wear year round. Because of the high-quality of Balmain products, you know this one will last you for years to come. 

$1,550$1,163

Best Designer Sunglasses Deals

Bottega Veneta Minimalist 53MM Cat Eye Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Minimalist 53MM Cat Eye Sunglasses
Saks Fifth Avenue
Bottega Veneta Minimalist 53MM Cat Eye Sunglasses

A style loved by celebs, these sleek cat eye sunglasses are all the rage right now. Along with the tortoiseshell pattern seen above, they also come in solid black.

$440$330
Prada 53MM Hexagon Sunglasses
Prada 53MM Hexagon Sunglasses
Saks Fifth Avenue
Prada 53MM Hexagon Sunglasses

Are oversized frames your go-to sunglasses style? You'll love these hexagon-shaped sunnies from Prada that offer 100% UV protection. 

$433$325

