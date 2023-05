Father's Day is just a few weeks away and it’ll be here before you know it. While your dad might love getting a more traditional Father's Day gift (like a grill, updated Apple Watch or even a staple pair of sneakers), lululemon has also emerged as a great place to shop for trending products that won't have you sweating over what to gift this year.

Shop Lululemon Gifts

In honor of Father's Day, lululemon has introduced a gift guide full of some of the brand's most popular styles and products: ABC joggers, pool shorts, Comission oxfords and City Sweat hoodies, to name a few. Even if your dad isn't the athletic type, you're bound to see something he'll love at lululemon.

Whether you're looking to treat him to an updated workout style or a few lightweight, office-friendly pieces for summer, you'll be able to find it at lululemon — and at some can't-miss lounge picks, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best lululemon Father's Day gifts of 2023 that any dad will adore. Plus, check out the best golf gifts to shop in time for Father's Day.

ABC Jogger lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric. $128 Shop Now

Pool Short 7" lululemon Pool Short 7" "These shorts are the best swimming trunks I have had," praised one happy reviewer, who added that they could double as a running short. $78 Shop Now

