15 lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Wear All Year: Shop ABC Joggers, Swim Trunks, Tees and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Father's Day is just a few weeks away and it’ll be here before you know it. While your dad might love getting a more traditional Father's Day gift (like a grill, updated Apple Watch or even a staple pair of sneakers), lululemon has also emerged as a great place to shop for trending products that won't have you sweating over what to gift this year. 

In honor of Father's Day, lululemon has introduced a gift guide full of some of the brand's most popular styles and products: ABC joggers, pool shorts, Comission oxfords and City Sweat hoodies, to name a few. Even if your dad isn't the athletic type, you're bound to see something he'll love at lululemon.

Whether you're looking to treat him to an updated workout style or a few lightweight, office-friendly pieces for summer, you'll be able to find it at lululemon — and at some can't-miss lounge picks, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best lululemon Father's Day gifts of 2023 that any dad will adore. Plus, check out the best golf gifts to shop in time for Father's Day.

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt
Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

Designed for running and training, this tee is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.

$78
ABC Jogger
ABC Jogger
lululemon
ABC Jogger

These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.

$128
Pique Oversized-Fit T-Shirt
Pique Oversized-Fit T-Shirt
lululemon
Pique Oversized-Fit T-Shirt

Designed for all-day comfort, this t-shirt features a trendy oversized fit.

$68
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
lululemon
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"

Crush fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.

$68
Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half Zip
Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half Zip
lululemon
Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half Zip

Wear this ventilated zip-up when golfing or when going for a run. The versatile pullover is made with fabric that inhibits the growth of stinky bacteria for staying fresh longer. 

$118
Pool Short 7"
Pool Short 7"
lululemon
Pool Short 7"

"These shorts are the best swimming trunks I have had," praised one happy reviewer, who added that they could double as a running short.

$78
Men's Fast and Free Running Hat
Men's Fast and Free Running Hat
lululemon
Men's Fast and Free Running Hat

Available in six stylish colors, this hat wicks away moisture and protects eyes during a run.

$38
Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt Oxford
Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt Oxford
lululemon
Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt Oxford

The ultimate summer dress shirt, this oxford has all the sophisticated style of a button-up with lululemon's signature stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric.

$118
Always in Motion Boxer 5" 5 Pack
Always in Motion Boxer 5" 5 Pack
lululemon
Always in Motion Boxer 5" 5 Pack

Because his underwear collection could likely use an update anyways, treat him to a five-pack of lululemon's premium boxers.

$118
ABC Classic-Fit Pant 32" Warpstreme
ABC Classic-Fit Pant 32" Warpstreme
lululemon
ABC Classic-Fit Pant 32" Warpstreme

A dressier version of the cult-favorite ABC pant that can transition from the golf course to dinner and even the office.

$128
License to Train Tank Top
License to Train Tank Top
lululemon
License to Train Tank Top

Tank tops are a must for summer, and this option is made with anti-stink technology to help beat the heat.

$68
Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme
Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme
lululemon
Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme

Warpstreme fabric is the kind of material you want for a pair of activewear shorts — it's stretchy, breathable and wicks moisture away from the body while maintaining an elevated look.

$88
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
lululemon
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

Stretchy, lightweight French terry makes this versatile hoodie perfect for lounging or lifting.

$128
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
lululemon
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

Everyone needs a classic polo in their wardrobe, and lululemon's version of the style is designed to wick away sweat.

$88
Commission Classic-Tapered Golf Pant 32"
Commission Classic-Tapered Golf Pant 32"
lululemon
Commission Classic-Tapered Golf Pant 32"

Crafted for the serious golfer, these pants are stretchy and ventilated for cool wear. Along with blue, you can get the pants in navy, khaki, grey and white.

$148

