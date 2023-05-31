15 lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Wear All Year: Shop ABC Joggers, Swim Trunks, Tees and More
Father's Day is just a few weeks away and it’ll be here before you know it. While your dad might love getting a more traditional Father's Day gift (like a grill, updated Apple Watch or even a staple pair of sneakers), lululemon has also emerged as a great place to shop for trending products that won't have you sweating over what to gift this year.
In honor of Father's Day, lululemon has introduced a gift guide full of some of the brand's most popular styles and products: ABC joggers, pool shorts, Comission oxfords and City Sweat hoodies, to name a few. Even if your dad isn't the athletic type, you're bound to see something he'll love at lululemon.
Whether you're looking to treat him to an updated workout style or a few lightweight, office-friendly pieces for summer, you'll be able to find it at lululemon — and at some can't-miss lounge picks, too.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best lululemon Father's Day gifts of 2023 that any dad will adore. Plus, check out the best golf gifts to shop in time for Father's Day.
Designed for running and training, this tee is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Designed for all-day comfort, this t-shirt features a trendy oversized fit.
Crush fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.
Wear this ventilated zip-up when golfing or when going for a run. The versatile pullover is made with fabric that inhibits the growth of stinky bacteria for staying fresh longer.
"These shorts are the best swimming trunks I have had," praised one happy reviewer, who added that they could double as a running short.
Available in six stylish colors, this hat wicks away moisture and protects eyes during a run.
The ultimate summer dress shirt, this oxford has all the sophisticated style of a button-up with lululemon's signature stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric.
Because his underwear collection could likely use an update anyways, treat him to a five-pack of lululemon's premium boxers.
A dressier version of the cult-favorite ABC pant that can transition from the golf course to dinner and even the office.
Tank tops are a must for summer, and this option is made with anti-stink technology to help beat the heat.
Warpstreme fabric is the kind of material you want for a pair of activewear shorts — it's stretchy, breathable and wicks moisture away from the body while maintaining an elevated look.
Stretchy, lightweight French terry makes this versatile hoodie perfect for lounging or lifting.
Everyone needs a classic polo in their wardrobe, and lululemon's version of the style is designed to wick away sweat.
Crafted for the serious golfer, these pants are stretchy and ventilated for cool wear. Along with blue, you can get the pants in navy, khaki, grey and white.
