16 Best Presidents' Day Sales 2022: Furniture, Fashion, Mattresses, Tech and More
With Presidents' Day coming up, we know one thing for sure: great deals are ahead. In fact, many are already here.
Holiday weekends present the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score on everything from furniture pieces and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us all through the new year. And dozens of retailers that span all across the categories of fashion, home and lifestyle are actually boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season.
From shopping furniture and home essentials at Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond, to scoring major savings on tech from Samsung and Best Buy, this year's Presidents' Day sale offerings are proving to be epic.
Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Presidents' Day sales that are happening right now.
To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Presidents' Day sales you can shop online today. Scroll down to shop and save big.
The best Presidents' Day sales you can shop now
Furniture & Home
Get up to 70% off furniture at Wayfair
Home decor, accent rugs, top furniture pieces and more are all on sale at Wayfair ahead of Presidents' Day weekend -- with deals on select items of up to 70% off.
Score on deals of up to 50% at Bed Bath & Beyond
Everything from kitchen gadgets and vacuums to home decor, living essentials and more are now on sale through the retailer.
Take 70% off furniture and mattresses at Overstock
Shop bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off.
Shop deals on home essentials at Walmart
For a limited time, shoppers can get up to 20% off select furniture and home appliances.
Tech & Appliances
Save big at the Best Buy Appliance Sale
The retailer's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of marked down deals on top tech and home appliances.
Shop limited-time tech deals at Samsung
Just for ET readers, you can get up to $250 off the new Galaxy phones and tablets with our exclusive deal, which includes a $50 credit. When you pre-order the all new Galaxy S22 Series below, you will receive an additional $50 instant Samsung Credit to save on each of the three phones, for a total savings of $200 on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Browse major mark-downs at Amazon
While the retailer might not be officially hosting any Presidents' Day sales, Amazon boasts can't-miss deals year-round on everything from top-rated technology to kitchen appliances and even luggage.
Fashion
Score on savings of up to 50% off at Athleta
Enjoy up to 50% off, plus get an extra 20% off sale styles through Feb. 21.
Take up to 70% off at ThirdLove
ThirdLove's Warehouse Sale is almost here! For a limited time, select styles are now available for up to 70% off from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21.
Get 30% off this Presidents' Day at Levi's
Shop select items at 30% off -- including jeans, trucker jackets, Hailey Bieber-approved shorts and more.
Shop trending styles at Kate Spade
Through exclusive early access to Kate Spade's Presidents' Day sale, shoppers can now enjoy 25% off select full-priced styles with the code BLOOM.
Mattresses
Shop major Presidents' Day mark-downs at Casper
Casper's Presidents' Day Sale takes up to $595 off mattresses and 10% off bedding, bed frames, and pillows. Just use code PRESDAY22 at checkout.
Get $100 off at Nectar
Shop Nectar's biggest offer at their Presidents Day Preview Sale and get $100 off your mattress with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and sheet set worth $399 through Feb. 21.
Save up to $500 at Tempur-Pedic
Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and save up to $500 on select mattress sets, plus 30% off TEMPUR-Cloud mattresses.
Score major savings at the Saatva Presidents' Day sale
Saatva's handcrafted mattresses are up to $450 off during their Presidents Day Savings event.
Enjoy 20% off on mattresses at Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle's Presidents Day Sale gives you 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedding through Feb. 21.
