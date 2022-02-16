With Presidents' Day coming up, we know one thing for sure: great deals are ahead. In fact, many are already here.

Holiday weekends present the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score on everything from furniture pieces and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us all through the new year. And dozens of retailers that span all across the categories of fashion, home and lifestyle are actually boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season.

From shopping furniture and home essentials at Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond, to scoring major savings on tech from Samsung and Best Buy, this year's Presidents' Day sale offerings are proving to be epic.

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Presidents' Day sales that are happening right now.

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Presidents' Day sales you can shop online today. Scroll down to shop and save big.

The best Presidents' Day sales you can shop now

Furniture & Home

Wayfair

Get up to 70% off furniture at Wayfair

Home decor, accent rugs, top furniture pieces and more are all on sale at Wayfair ahead of Presidents' Day weekend -- with deals on select items of up to 70% off.

Score on deals of up to 50% at Bed Bath & Beyond

Everything from kitchen gadgets and vacuums to home decor, living essentials and more are now on sale through the retailer.

Take 70% off furniture and mattresses at Overstock

Shop bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off.

Shop deals on home essentials at Walmart

For a limited time, shoppers can get up to 20% off select furniture and home appliances.

Tech & Appliances

Samsung

Save big at the Best Buy Appliance Sale

The retailer's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of marked down deals on top tech and home appliances.

Shop limited-time tech deals at Samsung

Just for ET readers, you can get up to $250 off the new Galaxy phones and tablets with our exclusive deal, which includes a $50 credit. When you pre-order the all new Galaxy S22 Series below, you will receive an additional $50 instant Samsung Credit to save on each of the three phones, for a total savings of $200 on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. $299 $99 Get $200 Off

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $699 $99 WITH TRADE-IN Pre-Order Now

Browse major mark-downs at Amazon

While the retailer might not be officially hosting any Presidents' Day sales, Amazon boasts can't-miss deals year-round on everything from top-rated technology to kitchen appliances and even luggage.

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. $159 $100 Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor. $430 $404 Buy Now

Fashion

Kate Spade

Score on savings of up to 50% off at Athleta

Enjoy up to 50% off, plus get an extra 20% off sale styles through Feb. 21.

Take up to 70% off at ThirdLove

ThirdLove's Warehouse Sale is almost here! For a limited time, select styles are now available for up to 70% off from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21.

Get 30% off this Presidents' Day at Levi's

Shop select items at 30% off -- including jeans, trucker jackets, Hailey Bieber-approved shorts and more.

Shop trending styles at Kate Spade

Through exclusive early access to Kate Spade's Presidents' Day sale, shoppers can now enjoy 25% off select full-priced styles with the code BLOOM.

Mattresses

Tempur-Pedic

Shop major Presidents' Day mark-downs at Casper

Casper's Presidents' Day Sale takes up to $595 off mattresses and 10% off bedding, bed frames, and pillows. Just use code PRESDAY22 at checkout.

Get $100 off at Nectar

Shop Nectar's biggest offer at their Presidents Day Preview Sale and get $100 off your mattress with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and sheet set worth $399 through Feb. 21.

Save up to $500 at Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and save up to $500 on select mattress sets, plus 30% off TEMPUR-Cloud mattresses.

Score major savings at the Saatva Presidents' Day sale

Saatva's handcrafted mattresses are up to $450 off during their Presidents Day Savings event.

Enjoy 20% off on mattresses at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Presidents Day Sale gives you 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedding through Feb. 21.

Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle's Hybrid Mattress features five foam layers and springs for a more "personalized softness," according to the retailer. $1,695 $1,356 Buy Now

