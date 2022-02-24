Shopping

18 Best Spring Jackets to Sport This Season

By ETonline Staff
Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From puffer coats and bomber jackets to classic trench coat silhouettes, edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic rain coat styles (perfect for those pesky April showers), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.

Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is an essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — a classic spring jacket style can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through April and March's ever-changing weather.

If you're hoping to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier fashion styles and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh ahead of the upcoming season, then you're in major luck! Dozens of top fashion brands and retailers are tapping into the lightweight coat trend — even turning to TikTok for style inspiration (because really, who isn't?) — and introducing their own fresh takes on classic spring jacket styles. 

Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather look, a cozy cotton coat or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many chic jacket styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Free People, Revolve, Madewell, Everlane, H&M, ASOS, Amazon and more.

To help you tap into the very best spring jacket trends, the ET Style team has rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2022's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best swimsuits for spring and beyond. 

Best Trench Coats

Everlane Long Mac Coat
Everlane The Long Mac Coat
Everlane
Everlane Long Mac Coat
This toasted coconut-colored, cotton jacket is the perfect oversized coat fit for a spring evening out.
$175
Mango Classic Trench Coat
Mango Classic Trench Coat
Mango
Mango Classic Trench Coat
Bloom beautifully into spring with Mango's rich, green-colored trench.
$150$75

Best Bomber Jackets

Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Give your next daytime outfit some edge with this best-selling, brown bomber jacket style -- available on Amazon.
$70
Everlane ReWool Varsity Bomber
Everlane ReWool Varsity Bomber
Everlane
Everlane ReWool Varsity Bomber
Bomber jacket fits are having a major moment right now. And this style's warm, neutral-hued color palette makes it ideal for the spring season and beyond.
$198

Best Denim Jackets

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Every woman needs a classic denim coat in their closet -- and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.
$90$40
MM.La Fleur Anna Jacket
MM.La Fleur Anna Jacket
MM.La Fleur
MM.La Fleur Anna Jacket
A classic, white denim jacket can really brighten up any daytime look with a chic edge.
$245
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black
Madewell
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black
It doesn't get more effortlessly cool than a dark-washed denim jacket.
$138

Best Casual Jackets

Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
Free People
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
This quilted jacket from Free People boasts a slouchy fit and convenient zip front closure.
$198
H&M Brushed Twill Shirt Jacket
H&M Brushed Twill Shirt Jacket
H&M
H&M Brushed Twill Shirt Jacket
A lightweight jacket is truly a must-have spring fashion essential — and this checkered shirt jacket from H&M is a perfect transitional style.
$40
Lucky Brand Under A Cloud Jacket
Lucky Brand Under A Cloud Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Under A Cloud Jacket
There's no better way to welcome spring than with a lightweight and pink jacket from Lucky Brand.
$60
Lovers and Friends Angeles Cropped Jacket
Lovers and Friends Angeles Cropped Jacket
Revolve
Lovers and Friends Angeles Cropped Jacket
This cropped jacket look from Revolve will help to give any spring outfit more structure.
$188
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket
Nordstrom
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket
This cozy, organic-cotton jacket boasts a cinched drawstring hem for added style structure.
$69
And Now This Oversized Blazer
And Now This Oversized Blazer
Macy's
And Now This Oversized Blazer
Whether you're heading into the office or dressing up for a night out, this Oversized Blazer look from And Now This will provide so much spring fashion versatility.
$69
ASOS Yours Cropped Teddy Jacket
ASOS Yours Cropped Teddy Jacket
ASOS
ASOS Yours Cropped Teddy Jacket
Cozy up for any spring shower in style with this Cropped Teddy Jacket (in cream) from ASOS.
$79

Best Leather Jackets 

Urban Outfitters Tessa Faux Leather Jacket
Urban Outfitters Tessa Faux Leather Jacket
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Tessa Faux Leather Jacket
Get all the effortless edge of a classic leather jacket, without the guilt with this coat's sleek, faux material.
$139
Free People Joselyn Leather Jacket
Free People Joselyn Leather Jacket
Free People
Free People Joselyn Leather Jacket
This Joselyn Leather Jacket from Free People is as edgy as it is effortless.
$700$400

Best Rain Coats

J.Crew Double-Breasted Rain Coat
J.Crew Double-Breasted Rain Coat
J.Crew
J.Crew Double-Breasted Rain Coat
Take on any unpredictable, spring weather in style with a rain coat to keep you comfortable through it all.
$198
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
Lightweight and rain-friendly — what more could you want in a spring jacket?
$128$65

