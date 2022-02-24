18 Best Spring Jackets to Sport This Season

Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From puffer coats and bomber jackets to classic trench coat silhouettes, edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic rain coat styles (perfect for those pesky April showers), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.

Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is an essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — a classic spring jacket style can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through April and March's ever-changing weather.

If you're hoping to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier fashion styles and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh ahead of the upcoming season, then you're in major luck! Dozens of top fashion brands and retailers are tapping into the lightweight coat trend — even turning to TikTok for style inspiration (because really, who isn't?) — and introducing their own fresh takes on classic spring jacket styles.

Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather look, a cozy cotton coat or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many chic jacket styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Free People, Revolve, Madewell, Everlane, H&M, ASOS, Amazon and more.

To help you tap into the very best spring jacket trends, the ET Style team has rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2022's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best swimsuits for spring and beyond.

