Here at Entertainment Tonight, we're always in the market for a brand new pair of shoes. For those who've been hunting for the perfect pair at a great price, today is your lucky day. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale opened for all shoppers today with a wide range of fabulous footwear.

In case you were unaware, department store giant Nordstrom is having their annual Anniversary Sale, one of the brand's most coveted events. You can save on designer brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara, Akris Punto, and more, as well as clothing, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods. The sale officially opened to all customers, including non-cardholders, today. Shop now through July 31 to take advantage of incredible savings on all your favorite brands for a limited time.

To make your shopping escapades a little easier, we've rounded up the best sneakers, sandals, heels, boots, and flats to shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Our 20 favorite pairs from the event start at just $50 and feature everything, including a pair of lime green Sam Edelman sandals right on trend for summer. Some other can't-miss deals include $100 off two different pairs of stunning Cult Gaia heels, over 30% off leather flats for the office, and Steve Madden lug sole boots for under $100.

So what are you waiting for here? Continue reading to shop for the best shoes from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale before they sell out.

Best Nordstrom Sneaker Deals

Dr. Scholl's Sneaker Nordstrom Dr. Scholl's Sneaker Dr. Scholl's may not be the first brand you have in mind for cute, trendy sneakers, but these vintage-style kicks are downright adorable and made from recycled water bottles. $140 $90 Buy Now

Best Nordstrom Sandal Deals

Best Nordstrom Deals on Heels

Best Nordstrom Deals on Boots

Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot Nordstrom Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot Whether paired with a miniskirt or simple jeans, cowboy boots are an easy way to add to any outfit. This pair from Dirty Laundry features a two-inch heel, and comes in camel, brown and white. $100 $67 Buy Now

Best Nordstrom Flats and Loafer Deals

