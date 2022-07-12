20 Top Tech Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale That Rival Amazon Prime Day
Everyone knows Black Friday is notorious for its incredible savings events, but unfortunately, it is also one of the most stressful times to shop. Instead of waiting until November to save on coveted items, Best Buy is competing with Amazon Prime Day by providing customers with deep tech and appliance discounts during their rare Black Friday in July Sale.
From now until Wednesday, July 13, shoppers can score some of the best prices on popular brands such as Sony, Ninja, Dyson, and more. You can save up to $1,200 on a new washer and dryer set from Samsung, plus enjoy even more deals on televisions, laptops, air fryers, and more. What can be better than that? Nothing.
So, whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a KitchenAid stand mixer or upgrade your old TV, we’ve rounded up a list of 20-can’t-miss deals that rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 prices. Don't miss out on the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale before the sale ends tomorrow.
TV Deals
Save $500 on this top-of-the-line smart TV from Sony, complete with gorgeous OLED picture quality, acoustic surface audio, and easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms. Its ultra-thin display fits seamlessly into any home.
Over 1,000 five-star ratings should speak for themselves, but this TV truly has it all. Stunning crystal UHD technology, voice-activated technology, and a slim display contribute to a state-of-the-art viewing experience.
Renowned for breathtaking picture quality, this LG tv truly immerses you in whatever show, movie, or game you choose with 4K resolution. Plus, you can get a 3-month Apple TV subscription free with purchase.
Binge watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale for $140 below retail. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.
For the college student in your life, this Smart TV from Insignia has everything they need for under $100, including access to streaming platforms, music, and more with voice activation. At 24 inches, it won’t take up too much space in a tiny dorm room.
Appliance Deals
State-of-the-art quality appliances for under $500 are hard to come by, making this Whirlpool dishwasher a steal. It features four wash cycles, a triple filtration system, and sanitizing options to make doing the dishes less of a pain.
Save over $300 on some of the latest refrigerator technology. This LG smart refrigerator lets you see your groceries without opening the door with the InstaView window and comes in silver and black stainless steel to match your kitchen aesthetic.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $1,200 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Over 1,000 five-star reviewers raved about this freestanding gas range, and it’s now available for as low as $599.99. Five color options, from slate to black to white, let you find the perfect match for your home.
At under $70, this microwave from Best Buy’s Insignia brand is a great affordable option. Over 3,000 five-star reviewers praised this countertop model for its optimal size and competitive price.
Laptop and Tablet Deals
Available in a gorgeous golden almond color, Lenovo’s best-selling IdeaPad is now on sale for $200 below retail price. This model boasts 8GB of system memory, HDMI outputs, and a built-in 720p webcam.
Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail.
Not only does this 2-in-1 laptop from Lenovo features stunning graphics and a high-powered processor, but it also comes with unique features such as a webcam privacy shutter and a fingerprint reader for maximum utility and security
Samsung’s Galaxy tablet is beloved for its high-quality pictures, speedy processing, and painting and drawing capabilities for visual creators. Choose between silver, pink, green, and black to express your personal style—now for $499.99.
Home and Kitchen Deals
We all know that nugget ice is the superior ice shape, making your drinks taste that much better with their superior size and texture. Treat yourself to fresh ice on-demand with GE’s portable ice maker, which pairs with your phone over WiFi and comes in black or silver.
This summer is already shaping up to be a scorcher—stay cool in style with Dyson’s Pure Cool fan. Not only does it cool your home, but also removes microbes from the air with its filtration technology.
If you’ve been dreaming of adding a KitchenAid stand mixer to your kitchen, now is the time. The multi-functional tool is now on sale and is available in four gorgeous colors — ink blue, black, red, and silver.
Air fryers are all the rage for their healthful frying capabilities and impeccable reheating skills, and this model from Ninja is on sale for $140 below retail. It features 11 functions — air fry, sear, crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, bagel, and toast—making it a worthwhile use of counter space.
Give yourself one less chore to do with a robot vacuum. This model from Shark even empties itself, keeping your floors clean and debris-free for a fraction of the effort.
