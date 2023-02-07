Whether you're scrambling for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for Valentine's Day gifts, Walmart has incredible deals on kitchen staples, home goods, tech, and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to furniture and robot vacuums. For the best start to brighter days, we're looking for top deals to prepare for the year ahead. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop today.

See All Walmart Deals

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a portable speaker. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home ahead of spring, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now.

For more deals happening ahead of Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

The Best Home and Furniture Deals at Walmart

Kellum Media Fireplace Console Walmart Kellum Media Fireplace Console There’s nothing like a cozy fireplace to sit by and this TV stand will give you the warmth and ambience of a fireplace without the hassle or mess. The fireplace is equipped with a unique Quantum Flame Technology that creates a 3D flame effect giving your fireplace even more of a real flame feel. $299 $198 Shop Now

Seventh TV Stand Walmart Seventh TV Stand This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV. $300 $169 Shop Now

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Plus Walmart Keurig K-Mini Plus Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup. $80 $69 Shop Now

The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

24K Gold Eye Mask Walmart 24K Gold Eye Mask Walmart's best-selling eye masks for dark circles and wrinkles are on sale right now. These under eye masks are formulated with vitamin C and collagen to help plump and nourish under the eyes while the hyaluronic acid adds an extra moisturizing effect. $17 $10 Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Walmart Marc Jacobs Daisy A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful. $106 $69 Shop Now

The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower Walmart Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower The Samsung Sound Power can liven up any room with its quality surround sound. Thanks to the LED lights that sync up to the beat of your music, it's also the perfect companion for at-home dance parties. $500 $150 Shop Now

