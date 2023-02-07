25 Best Early President's Day Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Save Now On Tech, Furniture, Vacuums and More
Whether you're scrambling for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for Valentine's Day gifts, Walmart has incredible deals on kitchen staples, home goods, tech, and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to furniture and robot vacuums. For the best start to brighter days, we're looking for top deals to prepare for the year ahead. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop today.
This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a portable speaker. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home ahead of spring, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now.
For more deals happening ahead of Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
The Best Home and Furniture Deals at Walmart
There’s nothing like a cozy fireplace to sit by and this TV stand will give you the warmth and ambience of a fireplace without the hassle or mess. The fireplace is equipped with a unique Quantum Flame Technology that creates a 3D flame effect giving your fireplace even more of a real flame feel.
Cozy up your home space with this sleek and stylish futon with convenient cup holders.
This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.
The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart
This chopper lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. Perfect for meal prepping.
Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup.
Drew Barrymore's high-performance stand mixer is on sale now. With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
An immersion blender can do a lot of the heavy-lifting for you in the kitchen. This hand blender from Vavsea also lets you whisk and chop with a few extra attachments.
The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart
Walmart's best-selling eye masks for dark circles and wrinkles are on sale right now. These under eye masks are formulated with vitamin C and collagen to help plump and nourish under the eyes while the hyaluronic acid adds an extra moisturizing effect.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.
The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum.
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.
Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart
The Samsung Sound Power can liven up any room with its quality surround sound. Thanks to the LED lights that sync up to the beat of your music, it's also the perfect companion for at-home dance parties.
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
Bring the party wherever you go with the built in LED lights on this waterproof speaker. Press play to unleash a huge wave of sound up to 98dB.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
RELATED CONTENT:
Walmart's Early Presidents' Day Tech Deals
Save Up to $135 On the PlayStation 5 at Walmart and QVC Now
Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for 2023
Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon
14 Early Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Upgrade Your Space Now
The Best Presidents' Day Sales: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More
The Xbox Series S Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Right Now
The Best Keurig Deals: Save On Single-Serve Coffee Makers
Save Now on Luxury Beauty Products From Top Brands at Walmart
The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now