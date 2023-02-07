Shopping

25 Best Early President's Day Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Save Now On Tech, Furniture, Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart

Whether you're scrambling for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for Valentine's Day gifts, Walmart has incredible deals on kitchen staples, home goods, tech, and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to furniture and robot vacuums. For the best start to brighter days, we're looking for top deals to prepare for the year ahead. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop today.

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a portable speaker. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home ahead of spring, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now. 

For more deals happening ahead of Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

The Best Home and Furniture Deals at Walmart

Kellum Media Fireplace Console
Kellum Media Fireplace Console
Walmart
Kellum Media Fireplace Console

There’s nothing like a cozy fireplace to sit by and this TV stand will give you the warmth and ambience of a fireplace without the hassle or mess. The fireplace is equipped with a unique Quantum Flame Technology that creates a 3D flame effect giving your fireplace even more of a real flame feel. 

    $299$198
    LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon
    LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon
    Walmart
    LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon

    Cozy up your home space with this sleek and stylish futon with convenient cup holders.

    $209$160
    Seventh TV Stand
    Seventh TV Stand
    Walmart
    Seventh TV Stand

    This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.

    $300$169
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Walmart
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

    Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

    $369$265
    Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
    Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
    Walmart
    Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

    You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.

    $588$329
    Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
    Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
    Walmart
    Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

    Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.

    $323$180

    The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

    Pro Vegetable Chopper
    Pro Vegetable Chopper
    Walmart
    Pro Vegetable Chopper

    This chopper lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. Perfect for meal prepping.

    $26$22
    Keurig K-Mini Plus
    Keurig K-Mini Plus
    Walmart
    Keurig K-Mini Plus

    Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup.

    $80$69
    Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
    Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Black
    Walmart
    Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    Drew Barrymore's high-performance stand mixer is on sale now. With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. 

      $129$99
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Walmart
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

      We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

      $169$149
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades
      Walmart
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades

      An immersion blender can do a lot of the heavy-lifting for you in the kitchen. This hand blender from Vavsea also lets you whisk and chop with a few extra attachments.

      $59$37

      The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

      24K Gold Eye Mask
      24K Gold Eye Mask
      Walmart
      24K Gold Eye Mask

      Walmart's best-selling eye masks for dark circles and wrinkles are on sale right now. These under eye masks are formulated with vitamin C and collagen to help plump and nourish under the eyes while the hyaluronic acid adds an extra moisturizing effect.

      $17$10
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Walmart
      Marc Jacobs Daisy

      A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

      $106$69
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Walmart
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

      This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

      $37$21
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
      Walmart
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch

      This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.

      $35$20

      The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

      Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum.

      $400$250
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Walmart
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

      The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

      $199$97
      Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
      Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
      Walmart
      Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

      Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.

      $250$96
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner

      Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.

       

       

      $650$268

      The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

      Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower
      Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower
      Walmart
      Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower

      The Samsung Sound Power can liven up any room with its quality surround sound. Thanks to the LED lights that sync up to the beat of your music, it's also the perfect companion for at-home dance parties. 

      $500$150
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
      Walmart
      LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

      See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

      $448$358
      Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker
      Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker
      Walmart
      Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker

      Bring the party wherever you go with the built in LED lights on this waterproof speaker. Press play to unleash a huge wave of sound up to 98dB. 

      $140$69
      Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
      Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
      Walmart
      Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

      The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

      $279$199
      Samsung 60" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
      Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
      Walmart
      Samsung 60" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV

      Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer. 

      $598$478
      Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
      Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
      Walmart
      Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

      Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

        $1,199$979

