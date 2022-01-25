Valentine's Day is about three weeks away. And whether you're searching for that perfect, romantic gift for the partner in your life or you're just hoping to find a sweet, heartfelt treat for someone dear to you, Amazon has no shortage of gifts that will surely make this year's V-Day celebration one to remember.

The retailer is home to dozens of great gifts year-round ranging from apparel and homeware to personalized pieces, jewelry, books, perfumes, candy and more. But come Valentine's Day, Amazon becomes even more of a hub -- with goodies that are great for her, special for him, and especially heartfelt for the loyal friend in your life (because Galentine's Day is a holiday, too).

To help you narrow down the truly can't-miss deals, the ET Style team has rounded up 20 of our favorite finds -- with standout items like a Calvin Klein perfume, Kendra Scott pendant necklace, cocktail shaker set, Victrola record player, personalized velour bathrobe, All-Clad cookware pan, Homesick scented candles, a charming picnic basket, the celeb-fave UGG Fluff Yeah slides and so much more.

Ahead, shop the 20 sweetest Valentine's Day gifts to get on Amazon now. Looking for even more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out ET Style's 2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide -- with ideas for what to buy, what to wear and what to watch.

GUND Toothpick Teddy Bear Amazon GUND Toothpick Teddy Bear A thoughtful gift idea for the loved one who likes to cuddle, this adorable teddy bear from Gund is the perfect way to show them you care. It has more 9,000 5-star reviews, so you know it has to be cuddly! $19 Buy Now

Homesick Love Letters Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Love Letters Scented Candle Even if you can't be with the person you love this Valentine's Day, you can bring the essence of home with you wherever you are thanks to Homesick's wide variety of scented candles. $34 Buy Now

