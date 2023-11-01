Drop hints as to what you might want to unwrap this year, or buy these most-wished-for gifts for yourself.
The holiday season is about treating the ones you love, but there's no harm in spoiling yourself a bit, too. Some of Amazon's most wished-for gifts of the season are up for grabs from beloved brands like Laneige, UGG and JBL at Amazon. If parents, grandparents or significant others are asking for your 2023 holiday gift wish list, we're here to help you fill it out with some of the most coveted products available on Amazon.
Shop Amazon's Most Wished For List
The Amazon Most Wished For list is updated daily with products most often added to Amazon wishlists and registries. We did the tough work of shopping through this list of gifts to select the perfect combination of 25 bestsellers and favorites. Let our picks inspire you to create your own Amazon wishlist you can share with loved ones so they know what to gift you this holiday season. If you're in your treat-yourself era, shop away and purchase them yourself.
Find books, beauty goodies, tech and more that shoppers everywhere are daydreaming about. There are festive finds for all budgets ahead.
'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears
Spears shares never-before-heard details about her personal life in her new memoir.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
This TikTok-famous snail serum consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin.
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings
These soft leggings rival lululemon, but at a more affordable price.
Columbia Winter Blur Pom Beanie
Adorned with a plush pom, this cozy winter beanie features lightweight microfleece lining for extra warmth and is available in a variety of colors to complement any outfit.
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
You'll never have to worry about how to heat up your lunch with this portable food-warming lunch box.
Laneige Holiday Hydration Divine Lip Duo
The cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has coconut oil, shea butter, murumuru seed butter and vitamin C that help make your lips super soft. This gift set includes a Lip Sleeping Mask in peppermint and a Lip Glowy Balm in berry.
Gaiatop Rechargeable Avocado-Shaped Hand Warmers
These avocados are cute, but that's not all. With one charge, they can produce three to four hours of heat to keep hands warm on chilly days.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG boots, especially the Classic Mini II Winter Boot, remain a timeless choice for keeping warm on chilly days.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
This premium robot vacuum and mop is the only combo with a mop that lifts itself to the top of the robot, completely away from the carpet preventing wet messes entirely. On hard floors, it mops and vacuums at the same time.
JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones
Yes, you can find wireless headphones under $50! These JBL earbuds come in four colors and have up to 32 hours of battery life.
'The New York Times 36 Hours World'
This casual read from the New York Times makes a great gift for jet-setters. It details potential 36-hour stays in 150 cities across six continents.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
This celebrity-loved hair and body spray provides a delicious dose of salted caramel and pistachio fragrance.
UGG Tasman Slipper
Not only are UGG slippers extremely comfortable with their sherpa lining and cushioned soles, but they're also totally on-trend this year with many celebs spotted wearing them out and about.
Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Plaid Shirt
This button-down shirt comes in a whopping 33 different plaids. Get it for him or yourself.
WROS Human Dog Bed
This dog bed is for you as much as it's for Fido. Snuggle up for a nap with your pup without having to allow them on your bed.
Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet
You don't need to be a kid to get a kick out of this toy digital pet. It reacts to your swipes, tilts and touch.
Glamnetic Press On Nails
Save money by skipping the nail salon and trying these press-on nails you can use at home. Glamnetic has a ton of cute designs available on Amazon.
Creme de La Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility.
Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
The Essenza Mini espresso machine can easily prepare two different single-serve cup sizes with just the touch of a button.
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
The Skechers Bobs B Cute shoe offers a seamless blend of style and comfort. Additionally, for every purchase from the BOBS collection, a donation is made to help support animals in need.
Luter Cowboy Boot Match Holder
Some boots are made for walking, but this one with a striker on the bottom is made for lighting a fire.
ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Dress
This sophisticated turtleneck sweater dress is perfect to pair with boots or heels for holiday celebrations.
Foreo Luna Mini 3 Ultra-Hygienic Facial Cleansing Brush
Achieve a naturally radiant glow with the LUNA Mini 3, which effectively removes sweat, oil and dirt from pores.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla
Chapped lips will be a thing of the past when you use Mario Badescu's overnight lip treatment.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.