30 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away. Whether you're searching for that perfect, romantic gift for your partner or you're just hoping to find a sweet, heartfelt treat for someone dear to you, Amazon has no shortage of gifts to make this year's V-Day celebration one to remember.

The retailer is home to dozens of great gifts year-round ranging from apparel and homeware to personalized pieces, jewelry, books, perfumes, candy and more. But come Valentine's Day, Amazon becomes even more of a hub -- with goodies that are great for her, special for him, and especially heartfelt for the loyal friend in your life (because Galentine's Day is a holiday, too).

To help you narrow down the truly can't-miss deals, the ET Style team has rounded up 20 of our favorite finds -- with standout items like a Calvin Klein perfume, Kendra Scott pendant necklace, cocktail shaker set, Victrola record player, personalized velour bathrobe, All-Clad cookware pan, Homesick scented candles, a charming picnic basket, the celeb-fave UGG Fluff Yeah slides and so much more.

Ahead, shop the 20 sweetest Valentine's Day gifts to get on Amazon now. Looking for even more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out ET Style's 2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide -- with ideas for what to buy, what to wear and what to watch.

VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow
VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow
Amazon
VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow
After the last two years, your loved one deserves a massage anytime they want. 
$60$34
America's Test Kitchen The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook
America's Test Kitchen The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook
Amazon
America's Test Kitchen The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook
Whether you're shopping for someone who likes to cook or you're looking for edible ways to make Valentine's Day special, The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook from America's Test Kitchen will make meals more memorable. 
$23
Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Anti-Slip Base
Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Anti-Slip Base
Amazon
Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Anti-Slip Base
Let your loved one turn their smartphone into an entertainment center with this Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Anti-Slip Base.
$31$20
Scented Candles Gifts Set
Scented Candles Gifts Set
Amazon
Scented Candles Gifts Set
This set of soy scented candles does double gift duty—each candle comes in a reusable container with a lid. 
$22$14
Bath Bombs Gift Set
Bath Bombs Gift Set
Amazon
Bath Bombs Gift Set
For the loved who deserves the gift of self-care, this bath bomb set should keep them relaxed for the rest of winter. 
$30$19
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit
Amazon
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit
For the lovable crafter in your life, this plaster casting kit will light up their life. It allows you to make a plaster sculpture of your and your SO's hands. It's an Amazon bestseller and has 19,000 5-star reviews.  
$50$40
GUND Toothpick Teddy Bear
GUND Toothpick Teddy Bear
Amazon
GUND Toothpick Teddy Bear
A thoughtful gift idea for the loved one who likes to cuddle, this adorable teddy bear from Gund is the perfect way to show them you care. It has more 9,000 5-star reviews, so you know it has to be cuddly!
$19
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Document all of your sweet memories together with this classic Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera.
$130
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Figural Heart Cocotte
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Figural Heart Cocotte
Amazon
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Figural Heart Cocotte
If you plan well, you can serve up a romantic dinner in this adorable Le Creuset heart-shaped casserole dish for a date night to remember. 
$200
Bulova Men's Watch
Bulova Men's Watch
Amazon
Bulova Men's Watch
Your man will never be late for a date again with this two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.
$510$310
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Amazon
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Cheers to a new year of love and success with these elegant Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair glasses.
$158
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Amazon
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Create a calming state in any area of your home with this diffuser and essential oils set.
$70$40
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Elisa Necklace.
$68

Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic.  

Infinity Shiatsu Foot Massager
Infinity Shiatsu Foot Massager
Amazon
Infinity Shiatsu Foot Massager
Unwind at home and give the gift of relaxation with Infinity's top-rated Shiatsu Foot Massager.
$249
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Amazon
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Shake up your next at-home date night with Proost's stainless steel cocktail maker set -- which comes complete with 14 separate pieces.
$33
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Give the woman in your life the gift of comfort (and style) and she'll love you forever. These Fluff Yeah slides are as chic as they are cozy -- plus they're a celeb-fave shoe, too.
$50 AND UP
Custom World Push Pin Travel Map
Custom World Push Pin Travel Map
Amazon
Custom World Push Pin Travel Map
Keep track of your favorite travels with this classy Custom World Push Pin Travel Map.
$149
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
Amazon
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
Is it even Valentine's Day if you don't gift someone a luxe box of decadent chocolates?
$60
3-in-1 Forever Red Roses Flower Box
3-in-1 Forever Red Roses Flower Box
Amazon
3-in-1 Forever Red Roses Flower Box
If you're thinking about sending fresh flowers to your sweetheart, these 3-in-1 Forever Red Roses Flower Box are real roses that are preserved so your gift lasts longer. 
$47
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Amazon
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
If you're looking for personalized gifts, this velour bathrobe has it all.
$70
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Amazon
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
If your S.O. has a sweet tooth, it's just not Valentine's Day without a chocolate covered strawberry—and you can get next day delivery with these chocolate-dipped berries.
$32
Homesick Love Letters Scented Candle
Homesick Love Letters Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Love Letters Scented Candle
Even if you can't be with the person you love this Valentine's Day, you can bring the essence of home with you wherever you are thanks to Homesick's wide variety of scented candles.
$34
Couples Underwear Matching Set
Couples Underwear Matching Set
Amazon
Couples Underwear Matching Set
Get cheeky this Valentine's Day with matching couples underwear -- perfect for V-Day and beyond.
$40
The Ultimate Game for Couples
The Ultimate Game for Couples
Amazon
The Ultimate Game for Couples
Keep your next game night fresh with this romantic card-stock challenge for couples.
$25
Calvin Klein Eternity Parfum
Calvin Klein Eternity Parfum
Amazon
Calvin Klein Eternity Parfum
You can never go wrong with a Calvin Klein perfume -- and this beloved scent features notes of wood, apple and sage.
$92
Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth Record Player
Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth Record Player
Amazon
Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth Record Player
Set the mood in style and play a few nostalgic tunes with this classic Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth Record Player. 
$155$120
All-Clad Sauce Pan
All-Clad Sauce Pan
Amazon
All-Clad Sauce Pan
Elevate your next at-home date night with the top-rated All-Clad Sauce Pan.
$65
Hydro Flask 10 oz. Wine Tumbler
Hydro Flask 10 oz. Wine Tumbler
Amazon
Hydro Flask 10 oz. Wine Tumbler
Make any hour happier and bring your favorite beverage along on any adventure.
$25
La Mer The Treatment Lotion
La Mer The Treatment Lotion
Amazon
La Mer The Treatment Lotion
La Mer is a cult-favorite skincare brand for a reason. And this unisex formula will help to seamlessly nourish and pamper your partner's skin every day of the year.
$135$89
Massey Ferguson Rural Style Mailbox
Massey Ferguson Rural Style Mailbox
Amazon
Massey Ferguson Rural Style Mailbox
Sending love letters to one another just got a whole lot more stylish thanks to this romantic red Massey Ferguson Rural Style Mailbox.
$110

