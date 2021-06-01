Shopping

53 Extended Memorial Day Sales You Can Still Shop Today

By ETonline Staff
Memorial Day Sales
Getty Images

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best extended Memorial Day sales to shop this year, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Verishop, Coach Outlet and J.Crew to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Etsy, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales that are still going on -- which means you can shop now, even after the holiday weekend has ended. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Best Home Sales

Amazon

Check out Amazon's Daily Deals for major savings on home & kitchen appliances, 

Ashley Furniture

Get up to 30% off select items from Ashley Furniture and an added 10% off already reduced items when you use the promo code MEMORIAL10.

Avocado Green Mattress 

Use code HONOR to save $100 on Avocado's best-selling Green Mattress or code MEMORIALDAY to save $250 on the Organic Luxury Plus Mattress.

Bear Mattress 

Use code MD25 to get 25% off the bed-in-a-box mattress brand’s entire site. The code will also get you a free gift bundle worth $250.

Boutique Rugs

At Boutique Rugs, you can get 60% off outdoor rugs with the promo code WED60.

Brooklinen

Get 15% off sitewide during Brooklinen's Memorial Day Sale.

Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off everything on its site with the coupon code MEMORIAL25.

Brooklyn Signature Hybrid
Brooklyn Signature Hybrid
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Signature Hybrid
Now's the perfect time to get a new mattress and take your sleep to the next level.
$449 AT BROOKLYN BEDDING (REGULARLY $599)

Casper

Get 15% mattresses, 10% off the Element Mattress and 10% off everything else from Casper. Plus, save up to 50% on final sale items.

Haven Mattress

Get 50% off everything on Haven Mattress' website.

Kohler

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your kitchen or bathroom, Use code MYSTYLE now through June 30 to take up to 25% off site-wide at Kohler

One Kings Lane

Take 20% off site-wide, plus get an extra 10% off orders of $600 or more with code OKLTAKE10.

Our Place

Get 4 handmade mugs for free when you purchase the cult-favorite Always Pan.

Overstock

You can still save up to 70% off thousands of items during Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout.

The Curated Nomad Wilson Borders Navy Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
The Curated Nomad Wilson Borders Navy Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Overstock
The Curated Nomad Wilson Borders Navy Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Whether you're looking to spruce up your back patio or your living room, this rug is perfect for a fresh home update.
$28 AND UP AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $37 AND UP)

 

Ruggable

Last chance to get 15% off select washable rugs with code STARS15

Serena & Lily

20% off everything at Serena & Lily with code DIVEIN

Walmart

Enjoy big Memorial Day savings on over 1,800 products at Walmart.

West Elm

Save on deals under $20 from West Elm now.

World Market

Take your patio, porch or backyard to the next level with 25% off World Market's outdoor upgrades.

Tuft & Needle

Take up to 20% off everything from Tuft & Needle's site, with 15% off all of the brand's mattresses.

Best Apparel & Jewelry Sales

Abercrombie & Fitch

Select styles are up to 30% off for a limited time.

ASOS

Get "Gram-worth garms" for up to 50% off from ASOS

Bandier

Get 15% off when you enter your email address at Bandier

Ban.do

Use code SWOON for 25% off at ban.do's Current Obsessions Sale. Plus, get free sunglasses with any purchase of $50 or more. 

BaubleBar

Use code SALE20 to take an extra 20% off BaubleBar's sale, including the the Alidia rings that Julia Roberts wore. 

Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet is taking up to 70% off today, including new arrivals. There are over 400 styles under $100 to shop. 

Express

Express is taking 25% off women's shorts and up to 50% off men's shirts until June 3. 

J.Crew

Take 25% men's, women's, and kid's full-price styles from J.Crew.

J.Crew Smocked Midi Skirt in Gingham
J.Crew Smocked Midi Skirt in Gingham
J.Crew
J.Crew Smocked Midi Skirt in Gingham
Gingham was practically made with spring and summer in mind -- so there's no reason this shouldn't be in your warm-weather wardrobe.
$45 AT J.CREW (REGULARLY $128)

 

JCPenney

Until June 6, JCPenney is offering 20% off with code JUNEBUG.

Joe's Jeans

Use the promo code WELCOMESUMMER to save 30% on Joe's Jeans.  

Kate Spade Surprise Site

Hundreds of new arrivals at discounted prices just dropped on the Kate Spade Surprise Site.

Kendra Scott

Enjoy up to 60% off new markdowns during one of Kendra Scott's best sales of the year.

Kohl's

Get Memorial Day Must-Haves from Lauren Conrad, Kendall & Kylie & more on sale at a major discount.

Levi's

Get 30% off sitewide at Levi's, plus an extra 50% off sale styles with code SMILE.

Lululemon

Shop deals starting at $9 in lululemon's We Made Too Much section. 

Macy's

Macy's is having a 50-75% off Flash Sale on Men's styles today only. 

Missguided

Everything at Missguided is 50% off and you can get an extra 15% off with code SUMMER15

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening right now! Save up to 50% on new markdowns through June 6. 

Redbubble

Today is the last day to save 20-60% at Redbubble with code FINDYOURTHING

Reebok

Save an extra 40% on sale items from Reebok when you use the promo code REFRESH at checkout.

Revolve

Get up to 65% off new sale styles from Revolve.

SSENSE

The SSENSE Sale is now offering even further markdowns for up to 50% off. 

Verishop

Verishop is offering up to 80% off fashion, beauty and home items during its This Won't Last Sale.

Zappos

Save up to 30% on footwear, clothing, bags, and accessories at the Zappos sale. 

Best Beauty Sales

Dermstore

Dermstore's Summer Event has all the best skincare and beauty from top brands for up to 20% off with code SALEAWAY.

 

Lancer

Save 25% on all Lancer Skincare products with code FRIENDS25

Laura Mercier 

Save up to 30% on sale styles and enjoy free shipping plus 2 free samples with orders $35+. 

Soko Glam

Receive an extra 15% off of all Memorial Day Sale collection curations with code SUNNYDAYS.

Vegamour

Use code HELLO20 for 20% off all of the hair, lash and brow growth products on Vegamour’s site, including their popular volumizing hair serum

Best Grilling Sales

ButcherBox

Free bacon for life! Get 1 pack of bacon for free in every order for the life of your ButcherBox membership.

Chicago Steak Company

12 free 4-ounce burgers and free shipping come with Chicago Steak Company orders over $119 when you use the code FREEGIFTS.

Goldbelly

Enjoy up to $15 off your $50 purchase from Goldbelly with the promo code GETINMYBELLY. Note, offer is only valid for new customers and excludes shipping.

ThermoWorks

Get 10% off your first order, including the ultimate meat thermometer Thermapen Mk4

Z Grills

During Z Grills' Father's Day Sale, you can save up to $120 on grills.

