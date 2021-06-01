53 Extended Memorial Day Sales You Can Still Shop Today

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best extended Memorial Day sales to shop this year, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Verishop, Coach Outlet and J.Crew to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Etsy, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales that are still going on -- which means you can shop now, even after the holiday weekend has ended. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Best Home Sales

Check out Amazon's Daily Deals for major savings on home & kitchen appliances,

Get up to 30% off select items from Ashley Furniture and an added 10% off already reduced items when you use the promo code MEMORIAL10.

Use code HONOR to save $100 on Avocado's best-selling Green Mattress or code MEMORIALDAY to save $250 on the Organic Luxury Plus Mattress.

Use code MD25 to get 25% off the bed-in-a-box mattress brand’s entire site. The code will also get you a free gift bundle worth $250.

At Boutique Rugs, you can get 60% off outdoor rugs with the promo code WED60.

Get 15% off sitewide during Brooklinen's Memorial Day Sale.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off everything on its site with the coupon code MEMORIAL25.

Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Now's the perfect time to get a new mattress and take your sleep to the next level. $449 AT BROOKLYN BEDDING (REGULARLY $599) Buy Now

Get 15% mattresses, 10% off the Element Mattress and 10% off everything else from Casper. Plus, save up to 50% on final sale items.

Get 50% off everything on Haven Mattress' website.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your kitchen or bathroom, Use code MYSTYLE now through June 30 to take up to 25% off site-wide at Kohler.

Take 20% off site-wide, plus get an extra 10% off orders of $600 or more with code OKLTAKE10.

Get 4 handmade mugs for free when you purchase the cult-favorite Always Pan.

You can still save up to 70% off thousands of items during Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout.

Last chance to get 15% off select washable rugs with code STARS15.

20% off everything at Serena & Lily with code DIVEIN.

Enjoy big Memorial Day savings on over 1,800 products at Walmart.

Save on deals under $20 from West Elm now.

Take your patio, porch or backyard to the next level with 25% off World Market's outdoor upgrades.

Take up to 20% off everything from Tuft & Needle's site, with 15% off all of the brand's mattresses.

Best Apparel & Jewelry Sales

Select styles are up to 30% off for a limited time.

Get "Gram-worth garms" for up to 50% off from ASOS.

Get 15% off when you enter your email address at Bandier.

Use code SWOON for 25% off at ban.do's Current Obsessions Sale. Plus, get free sunglasses with any purchase of $50 or more.

Use code SALE20 to take an extra 20% off BaubleBar's sale, including the the Alidia rings that Julia Roberts wore.

Coach Outlet is taking up to 70% off today, including new arrivals. There are over 400 styles under $100 to shop.

Express is taking 25% off women's shorts and up to 50% off men's shirts until June 3.

Take 25% men's, women's, and kid's full-price styles from J.Crew.

Until June 6, JCPenney is offering 20% off with code JUNEBUG.

Use the promo code WELCOMESUMMER to save 30% on Joe's Jeans.

Hundreds of new arrivals at discounted prices just dropped on the Kate Spade Surprise Site.

Enjoy up to 60% off new markdowns during one of Kendra Scott's best sales of the year.

Get Memorial Day Must-Haves from Lauren Conrad, Kendall & Kylie & more on sale at a major discount.

Get 30% off sitewide at Levi's, plus an extra 50% off sale styles with code SMILE.

Shop deals starting at $9 in lululemon's We Made Too Much section.

Macy's is having a 50-75% off Flash Sale on Men's styles today only.

Everything at Missguided is 50% off and you can get an extra 15% off with code SUMMER15.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening right now! Save up to 50% on new markdowns through June 6.

Today is the last day to save 20-60% at Redbubble with code FINDYOURTHING.

Save an extra 40% on sale items from Reebok when you use the promo code REFRESH at checkout.

Get up to 65% off new sale styles from Revolve.

The SSENSE Sale is now offering even further markdowns for up to 50% off.

Verishop is offering up to 80% off fashion, beauty and home items during its This Won't Last Sale.

Save up to 30% on footwear, clothing, bags, and accessories at the Zappos sale.

Best Beauty Sales

Dermstore's Summer Event has all the best skincare and beauty from top brands for up to 20% off with code SALEAWAY.

Save 25% on all Lancer Skincare products with code FRIENDS25.

Save up to 30% on sale styles and enjoy free shipping plus 2 free samples with orders $35+.

Receive an extra 15% off of all Memorial Day Sale collection curations with code SUNNYDAYS.

Use code HELLO20 for 20% off all of the hair, lash and brow growth products on Vegamour’s site, including their popular volumizing hair serum.

Best Grilling Sales

Free bacon for life! Get 1 pack of bacon for free in every order for the life of your ButcherBox membership.

12 free 4-ounce burgers and free shipping come with Chicago Steak Company orders over $119 when you use the code FREEGIFTS.

Enjoy up to $15 off your $50 purchase from Goldbelly with the promo code GETINMYBELLY. Note, offer is only valid for new customers and excludes shipping.

Get 10% off your first order, including the ultimate meat thermometer Thermapen Mk4.

During Z Grills' Father's Day Sale, you can save up to $120 on grills.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Memorial Day 2021

Memorial Day 2021: All the Best Furniture Sales to Shop Now

The Best Outdoor Deals at Macy's Memorial Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Epic Shopping Event

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More