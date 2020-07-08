Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Enjoy up to 62% off on jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands.

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself.

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with amazing deep discounts from many of our favorite fashion brands that offer deep discounts up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, and shoes.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks at the Amazon Summer Sale.

An affordable and dazzling diamond ring.

Leanor Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott at 33% Off

Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott Amazon Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. This style is 30% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $75 $50 at Amazon

Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings by Kate Spade at 62% Off

Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings Kate Spade New York Amazon Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Small Stud Glitter Earrings are faceted stud earrings in four-prong settings. These are not tiny studs but they’re perfect for women who love sparkle and girly things. These earrings are currently 62% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINAL $99 $38 from Amazon

This pendant necklace that also hasmatching earrings

New York Huggies Earring by Kate Spade for 41% Off

New York Huggies Earrings Kate Spade New York Amazon New York Huggies Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York Huggies Earrings are rose gold and cubic zirconia. These gorgeous hoop earrings are 41% off retail, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $49 $28.99 from Amazon

Alex Drop Earrings by Kendra Scott at 27% Off

Alex Drop Earrings Kendra Scott Amazon Alex Drop Earrings Kendra Scott The Kendra Scott Alex Drop Earrings are gold and white mother of pearl. This style comes in 12 different options for the stones. These drop earrings at 27% off now on Amazon, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $55 $39.97 at Amazon

A structured rose-tone bangle made up of organically-shaped wires

Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen Amazon Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen REGULARLY $70 Starting at $37.37

Pearl Lariat Necklace from Lucky Brand at 30% Off

Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand Amazon Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. This Lucky Brand necklace is 41% off at Amazon, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $39 $27.30 from Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

