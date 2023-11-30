Update your skincare routine with products from top brands like Sunday Riley, The Ordinary, Tatcha and more.
Just as you would transition your wardrobe from fall to winter, adjusting your skincare routine for the changing seasons is a natural shift. With the recent drop in temperatures and the onset of dry winter air, the task of keeping your skin well-hydrated and nourished becomes more important than ever.
Not sure what to add to your updated winter beauty routine? We've pulled together the very best skincare products and accompanying items to try in the new season. From hydrating under-eye patches and glow-retaining self-tanners to SPF solutions for all skin types and TikTok-approved lip masks, there are so many fun beauty products and skincare trends that will help to take your winter beauty routine from good to great.
Like with any changes to your healthcare or skincare regimen, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist. Also, test new products on a small patch of skin first.
Below, check out some of our favorite TikTok-approved skincare trends to put your best face forward this winter.
Skin Flooding
The viral TikTok sensation known as "Skin Flooding" has taken the beauty world by storm, which is all about locking in moisture. This entails a simple but effective four-step routine that indulges the skin with layers of moisturizing skincare products, making it the perfect method for boosting hydration and rejuvenating dry, flaky skin in the winter. Crafting a flawless foundation begins with a gentle cleanser, followed by a refreshing hydrating mist and a luxurious hyaluronic serum and concludes with a rich cream moisturizer.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
Barrier-fortifying ceramides and soothing niacinamide help keep your skin soft and hydrated while gently cleansing.
Avène Thermal Spring Water
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora have praised this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 30ml
Moisturize your skin with this super clean 2% hyaluronic acid serum from The Ordinary. The ultra-pure hyaluronic acid works with Vitamin B5 to infuse your face with multi-depth hydration that keeps your skin balanced and protected.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Whether you have dry, cracked, irritated or combination skin, you can benefit from the soothing hydration in the Ultra Repair Cream's formula. This rich moisturizer is also eczema and psoriasis-friendly.
Natural Oils
TikTok users have enthusiastically embraced the hair and nail slugging trends, which involve applying a lightweight oil for overnight hydration. As hair strands become prone to breakage and nails turn more brittle during the winter months, transitioning your regimen to include natural oils can be beneficial for maintaining hair and nail health.
Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Strengthening Hair Drops
Get longer, stronger hair with a blend of rosemary oil, peppermint, amla, apigenin and biotin.
Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil
Rich in Vitamin E, the highly-rated Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil offers a multitude of benefits for both the skin and hair. It not only provides intense hydration to the skin but aids in restoring the scalp's natural oils and repairs over-processed and dry hair.
Orly Argan Oil Cuticle Drops
Infused with the vital ingredient of argan oil, the Orly Argan Oil Cuticle Drops are formulated to soften cuticles and promote optimal nail health.
Under Eye Patches
There's something so luxurious about lounging around with under-eye masks. We've seen this trend all over TikTok as well as on our favorite celebs — Selena Gomez, Kristin Bell and Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few — and we appreciate anything that makes our home feel like a spa.
Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly treatment or want to go all out with a bougie 24k gold option, this is one of the most fun skincare trends of the season. Pro tip: Store these in the fridge for an extra-soothing cooling effect.
Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask
Vegan and cruelty-free, Pacifica's under-eye masks revitalize your skin with a blend of vitamin C, marine plant extracts, aloe and hyaluronic acid.
Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches
Soothe puffy eyes and reduce under-eye discoloration with these biocellulose under-eye patches. Like many Peace Out Skincare products, the Puffy Eye Patches are completely biodegradable (and the packaging they come in is completely recyclable).
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Protect the delicate skin of your under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh with hydrating ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches, which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.
Face Self-Tanners
The end of summer doesn't mean the end of your sun-kissed skin. Instead of damaging your skin with harmful tanning beds or harsh UV rays, you can keep your glow going year-round with a proper self-tanning routine. We've found the best self-tanners formulated specifically for your face — plus, some of them have additional skincare benefits to keep you looking radiant in every season.
Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer
Jergens' tried-and-true gradual self-tanning lotion now comes in a face-friendly formula.
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face
Create a gradual glow with L'Oreal's hyaluronic acid-infused self-tanning drops.
Isle of Paradise Medium Self-Tanning Drops
The self-tanning drops are infused with natural, skin-loving ingredients, including grapefruit, chia seed and avocado oils for hydration and an even, long-lasting tan.
Dr. Dennis Gross 20-Pack Alpha Beta® Glow Pads
Maintain your summer glow well after the season is over with Dr Dennis Gross' self-tanning face pads that provide a sun-kissed, radiant tan while exfoliating dead skin cells.
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C
Get your glow on with this multitasking primer that claims to brighten your skin with vitamin C and doubles as a gradual tanner.
Lactic Acid Treatments
A good exfoliant is necessary for any skincare routine, and lactic acid is TikTok's weapon of choice for sloughing off dead skin cells and keeping pores clear and clean. The alpha hydroxy acid can also help diminish the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, making it a great addition for anyone who spent a bit too much time in the sun this summer.
Sunday Riley's wildly popular Good Genes serum is beloved by many celebs, but it's not the only lactic acid treatment worth trying.
Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment
Formulated with lactic acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid, this treatment combines the power of AHAs and BHAs for a thorough exfoliation. Be sure to use this product no more than three times a week to prevent irritation.
The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA 1 oz/ 30 mL
The Ordinary is beloved for its affordable and effective skincare products, and this 5% strength lactic acid treatment is a gentle introduction to the ingredient's exfoliating benefits.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Top celebs swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads with Glycolic + Lactic Acids
Exfoliate away dull skin to help reveal a radiant and naturally glowing complexion. With regular use, this gentle exfoliator for sensitive skin also helps refine the look of pores and texture for smoother skin that’s ready for flawless makeup application.
Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution
Unclog your pores with ease by using this skin-smoothing solution from Summer Fridays.
Pimple Patches
If you struggle with acne, you know how tempting it is to pick at your zits until they turn into red, irritated messes that can leave permanent scars. Thankfully, some genius invented hydrocolloid dressing (AKA pimple patches) to keep your pimples clean and covered while promoting an optimum healing environment. The humble hydrocolloid dressing has gotten a major rebrand over the years and has been spotted on stars like Hailey Bieber, Maude Apatow, Florence Pugh, Yara Shahidi and more.
Now, the TikTok-approved acne hack comes in fun colors and shapes as well as barely visible sheer versions — allowing you to put makeup over your breakouts without causing further irritation.
AVARELLE Acne Cover Patch
Over 48,000 5-star reviewers love these tea tree and calendula hydrocolloid patches for their anti-inflammatory benefits.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
These acne patches used by Hailey Bieber and Maude Apatow protect blemishes for faster healing overnight. Each pimple patch acts as a protective cover and prevents touching and picking.
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Not only were these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also help treat acne and reduce redness with hydrocolloids.
Winky Lux Catne Pimple Patches
These hydrocolloid patches from Winky Lux are shaped like kittens — how cute!
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots are a 61% thinner sheer blemish patch designed for invisible wear, alone or under makeup, with acne-fighting actives to zap breakouts in 6 hours or less.
Lip Masks
If you've been anywhere near TikTok in the last year, you've probably seen the ultra-trendy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields and Kaia Gerber have posted about the shea butter and vitamin C-infused treatment. The product is made to be applied at night to hydrate your lips while you sleep, but you can use it as a lip balm during the day for extra hydration.
While good old-fashioned Vaseline and Aquaphor are likely just as effective at hydrating your lips overnight, we can't deny how adorable lip masks are — plus the cute packaging will encourage you to apply more often. Below, we've found overnight lip treatments for every budget.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment
While it's not technically a mask, so many TikTokers swear by this affordable lip treatment from Aquaphor. Leave on overnight and reapply all day for best results.
Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy
Apply this lip therapy treatment before bed for long-lasting hydration.
rhode skin peptide lip treatment
Hailey Bieber's ultra-popular lip treatment has peptides to lock in moisture and comes in a ton of yummy flavors including salted caramel.
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
Protect your pout with this best-selling lip mask from cult-favorite skincare line Tatcha.
SPF Staples
Just because summer is over doesn't mean it's time to put away the sunscreen. SPF might not be a cure-all for eliminating fine lines and wrinkles, but it does help to protect the skin from sun damage in the long term. Besides SPF-infused moisturizers and other beauty products, a solid SPF or sunscreen is a must-have in any daily skincare routine for winter and beyond.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion
Suitable for use on the face and body, Neutrogena's dry touch sunscreen is one of the most popular options for its non-greasy feel.
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer
Made with antioxidant-rich banana, wild rosella and niancinamide, this mineral sunscreen provides lightweight, comfortable sun coverage.
BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using BOLDEN's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF
Ideal for those with acne-prone and sensitive skin, EltaMD's oil-free UV Clear Broad-Spectrum sunscreen is the perfect choice.