AllModern Sale: Save Over 60% on Furniture, Decor and More

Bored in the house? Shop the AllModern Clearance Sale and breathe new life into your space with stylish furniture.

Right now, you can save big on clearance items for every inch of your home. For your living room, shop TV stand, sofa, coffee table and area rug styles. Get a bedroom furniture and decor upgrade with a new mattress, pillow or accent chair. And for your backyard, enjoy savings on stunning outdoor furniture pieces. If you're working with a small space -- or want to make your WFH setup more cozy -- browse home decor like table lamps, wall hangings and planters for your growing collection of houseplants.

AllModern is part of a family of retailer sites including Wayfair and Joss & Main. In addition to modern furniture, AllModern offers room inspiration, free shipping over $35 and easy returns. Only select items are marked down in the clearance sale section, and prices are good through Aug. 7. No promo code is needed.

Below, spruce up your living space with our favorite deal after deal from the AllModern sale.

Outdoor Teak Loveseat with Cushions (Set of 2) Aloysuis AllModern Outdoor Teak Loveseat with Cushions (Set of 2) Aloysuis The Aloysuis Outdoor Teak Loveseat with Cushions is 69% off the retail price at AllModern (while supplies last). ORIGINALLY $4640 $1430 at AllModern

Everson Upholstered Canopy Bed AllModern AllModern Everson Upholstered Canopy Bed AllModern With a list price of nearly $2,000, you'll save more than 37% on this upholstered canopy bed. Choose from three sizes and 10 soft colors. REGULARLY $1,926.56 $1,221 at AllModern

Ray Sofa AllModern AllModern Ray Sofa AllModern A crucial piece of furniture is your sofa. This faux leather couch is not only a stunning statement piece -- right now, it's 42% off the retail price. It also comes in black and white. REGULARLY $1,565.61 $912 at AllModern

Dining Table Gavin AllModern Dining Table Gavin This Gavin Dining Table set is perfect for outdoor summer picnics and dining under the stars in your backyard. ORIGINALLY $1499 $850 at AllModern

Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushion Millis Club AllModern Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushion Millis Club The Millis Club Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushion is the perfect addition to your patio and backyard area. ORIGINALLY $500 $290 at AllModern

Elosie Swivel Armchair AllModern AllModern Elosie Swivel Armchair AllModern This neutral swivel chair makes up for its lack of color with style -- a subtle herringbone pattern and a truly unique texture. REGULARLY $770.99 $690 at AllModern

Dot Dining Table AllModern AllModern Dot Dining Table AllModern Save 35% on this sleek, 6-foot dining table, perfect for friend or family gatherings. Take up to 15% off wood and upholstered dining chairs for a complete set. REGULARLY $972 $661 at AllModern

Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug AllModern AllModern Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug AllModern ThisHandmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug is a chic boho addition to your living room, dining room, kitchen or hallway. ORIGINALLY $596.05 $226 at AllModern

4 Piece African Mudcloth Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover & Insert Set Maree AllModern 4 Piece African Mudcloth Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover & Insert Set Maree This African Mudcloth Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover & Insert Set is a retro 2 pillow set with geometric designs. ORIGINALLY $89.99 $59 at AllModern

Shop the entire AllModern Clearance Sale while the items you want are still in stock.

