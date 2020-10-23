Bored in the house? At the AllModern sale get $20 off when you spend $200 to breathe new life into your space with stylish furniture and decor. Also, at the AllModern Sale, get up to 50% off on their outdoor furniture clearance.

Right now, you can save big on items for every inch of your home. For your living room, shop select TV stand, sofa, coffee table and area rug styles. Get a bedroom furniture and decor upgrade with a new mattress, pillow or accent chair. And for your backyard, enjoy savings on stunning outdoor furniture pieces. If you're working with a small space -- or want to make your WFH setup more cozy -- browse home decor like table lamps, wall hangings and planters for your growing collection of houseplants.

AllModern is part of a family of retailer sites including Wayfair and Joss & Main. In addition to modern furniture, AllModern offers room inspiration, free shipping over $35 and easy returns. Only select items are marked down in the clearance sale section. No promo code is needed.

Below, spruce up your living space with our favorite deal after deal from the AllModern Sale.

Desk Bohner AllModern Desk Bohner This Bohner Desk is a modern, clean-lined writing desk crafted in ash wood with a two-toned white and natural finish. REGULARLY $460 $210 at AllModern

Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions Reyna AllModern Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions Reyna The Reyna Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions is build on a modern aluminum frame and comes with gray, white, beige or navy cushions (which are water-resistant polyester). REGULARLY $1,241.63 $680 at AllModern

9' Lighted Market Umbrella Woll AllModern 9' Lighted Market Umbrella Woll This Woll 9' Lighted Market Umbrella comes with a crank lift and the ability to tilt. The best part is it comes in seven different colors to match your outside motif. REGULARLY $160 $134 at AllModern

4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Harriette AllModern 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Harriette The Harriette 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions can break up into two pieces with a coffee table. $1,430 at AllModern

Upholstered Platform Bed Prado AllModern Upholstered Platform Bed Prado This Prado Upholstered Platform Bed's frame is made of solid pinewood with an upholstered in a cotton-blend fabric. This bed frame comes in seven different colors, as well. REGULARLY $699 $516 at AllModern

Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug AllModern AllModern Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug AllModern This Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug is a chic boho addition to your living room, dining room, kitchen or hallway. REGULARLY $596.05 $285 at AllModern

Ray Sofa AllModern AllModern Ray Sofa AllModern A crucial piece of furniture is your sofa. This faux leather couch is not only a stunning statement piece -- right now, it's 40% off the retail price. This sofa also comes in black and white. REGULARLY $1,565.61 $1,094 at AllModern

Gavin Dining Table AllModern AllModern Gavin Dining Table AllModern This Gavin Dining Table set is perfect for outdoor hangs and dining under the stars in your backyard. REGULARLY $1,499 $1050 at AllModern

Geometric Bookcase Pierre AllModern Geometric Bookcase Pierre Store all your books and some decorative items in this modern Pierre Geometric Bookcase. REGULARLY $233 $228 at AllModern

3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions Jamel AllModern 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions Jamel The Jamel 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions is the perfect addition to your apartment deck, patio or backyard area. REGULARLY $500 $290 at AllModern

Dining Table Kamila AllModern Dining Table Kamila The Kamila Dining Table is rectangular, seats six, has a modern silhouette and is made of beveled glass. The dining table has a metal trestle base with two X-shaped legs. REGULARLY $1695 $1000 at AllModern

Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) Hollander AllModern Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) Hollander These Hollander Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) are bar and counter height with contoured bucket seats. REGULARLY $314 $147 at AllModern

Shop the entire AllModern Way Day Sale while the items you want are still in stock.

