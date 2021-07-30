Shopping

Amazon Back to School: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats from North Face, Columbia and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon black friday 2020 jackets
Cream_ph/Getty Images

While we're all waiting for cooler weather, now is the perfect time to start snagging some back to school deals and fall essentials, and Amazon has your back! There are a ton of deals on coats and jackets at Amazon. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase to start your fall wardrobe off with comfort. And if you or your child are going back to school check out Amazon's Back to School deals which range from deals on electronics, kids' fashion, to educator essentials.

Soon the school year will be among us, and just as quick, the temperature will drop. Luckily, there is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at Amazon. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right one now for your fall wardrobe to keep you warm until spring. 

Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials.

Below, shop ET Style's picks on outerwear pieces.

The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Make this timeless down jacket the next addition to your wardrobe. Made with recycled materials and premium down, The North Face doesn't disappoint with this coat. 
$99 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169)
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. 
$160 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm. This jacket comes in 11 different colors to fit everyone's style.
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate.
$148 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240)
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Coats Hooded Warm Puffer Jacket with Fleece Hood
Amazon
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes. 
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket
Whether you're going five or 500 miles away, this packable quilted coat is a must-have for traveling in cold weather.
$79 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $143)
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Light and packable, this waterproof jacket is perfect for when weather is wet or unpredictable.     
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. 
$140 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260)
Columbia Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puffer jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall or winter wardrobe. 
$117 AND UP AT AMAZON ($275)
T Tahari Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
T Tahari Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
Amazon
T Tahari Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
This T by Tahari Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat comes in eight different colors.
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $320)
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Amazon
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel and button front. This pea coat comes in both khaki and green.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $105)
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
Anne Klein Women's Classic Double Breasted Coat
Amazon
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
Styled after sailors' jackets, you'll look good when the weather doesn't in this classic double-breasted coat from Anne Klein. 
$70 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $260)
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Amazon
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur trim hood and is available now. 
$110 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129)
Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Amazon
Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey.
$115
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
Amazon
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
You don't have to stop wearing cute clothes when the temperatures drop. This plush, cozy teddy jacket will be your go-to jacket this winter. 
$64 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
A classic Levi's sherpa jacket is that must-have fall or winter style and with 4.5-star average from more than 1500 reviews, it's a no-brainer purchase.    
$69 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Escalier Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Escalier Women's Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Amazon
Escalier Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
This open front faux fur vest is available in five colors and works as a stylish topper for any outfit. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54)
Kate Spade Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Kate Spade New York Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Amazon
Kate Spade Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets.
$110 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC women's Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Amazon
BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Add some edge to your wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. This Vegan Leather Jacket also comes in three other colors including black and natural light.
$82 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Amazon
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
There's a reason this jacket has 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's super cute at just the right price. 
$39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, Moto Casual Short Coat
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket，Moto Casual Short Coat for Spring Fall and Winter
Amazon
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, Moto Casual Short Coat
This leather jacket is so soft and perfect for crisp and cold nights.
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $76)

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT: 

12 Back to School Must-Haves from Amazon

Fall Wardrobe Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Back to School Shopping List 2021: Supplies for Every Type of Student

Back to School 2021: Amazon Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Back to School 2021: Best Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon

Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer

 

 