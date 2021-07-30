While we're all waiting for cooler weather, now is the perfect time to start snagging some back to school deals and fall essentials, and Amazon has your back! There are a ton of deals on coats and jackets at Amazon. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase to start your fall wardrobe off with comfort. And if you or your child are going back to school check out Amazon's Back to School deals which range from deals on electronics, kids' fashion, to educator essentials.

Soon the school year will be among us, and just as quick, the temperature will drop. Luckily, there is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at Amazon. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right one now for your fall wardrobe to keep you warm until spring.

Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials.

Below, shop ET Style's picks on outerwear pieces.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $160 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Amazon Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate. $148 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240) Buy Now

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.

