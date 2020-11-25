Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats
There are a ton of timely deals on coats and jackets at the Amazon Black Friday sale. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase so you can be prepared for the cooler fall and winter weather ahead.
There is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at the Amazon Black Friday sale now. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool suede jacket, now is the perfect time to buy.
The Amazon Black Friday sale, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, underwear, bras, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.
Additionally, the Amazon Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch. The Amazon Black Friday sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
The Amazon Black Friday sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Below, shop the best deals on outerwear pieces.
Shop all coat and jacket deals.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals -- The Best 231 Deals We've Found
Oprah’s Favorite Things Are at Amazon: Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts
Walmart Black Friday 2020 Deals -- Best 83 Sales We've Found
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Available Now -- Walmart, Target, Sur La Table, Home Depot, Nordstrom and More
Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More
Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 at Amazon
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Fitness Trackers
Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Leggings
Best Amazon Black Friday Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Nixon & More
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off
Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands -- J.Lo x Coach, Fenty Beauty, SKIMS and More
Best Black Friday 2020 Travel Gear Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Best Black Friday Deals for Fashion Lovers from Amazon -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 You Can Shop on Amazon
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for the Home at Amazon -- Echo Show 8, Le Creuset, Keurig & More
The Best Jewelry Deals at Amazon Black Friday 2020: Diamonds, Pearls and More
Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain
This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 at Amazon's Sale
The Best Home Decor Deals From Amazon's Black Friday Sale