Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Designer Shoes and Boots
The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Now is the time to shop all of the other fashionable designer shoes and more that are on sale at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday.

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale kicked off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays right on deck. Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart recently launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, earlier this year.

At the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, holiday shoppers can find gift items for your kid, friend, mom, dad, coworkers, or other loved ones. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique holiday gifts, to major markdowns on Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We expect to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, including electronics, kitchen appliancestravel gear,designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisureluggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, bootsdiamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, underwearjewelryfitness trackers, kids/baby gearwatches, luggage and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. Yep, it just got better, Prime account holders! 

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Codie Fashion Boot
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Women's Codie Fashion Boot
Amazon
Codie Fashion Boot
Sam Edelman
The perfect everyday boot. A Sam Edelman square toe boot and a flared block heel. This Sam Edelman Boot also comes in Black and Praline.
REGULARLY $150
Double Women's Boot
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Double Women's Boot
Amazon
Double Women's Boot
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
Style and Comfort -- These Dr. Scholl's Shoes features a memory foam cool fit insole with a wedge heel. This Ankle Boot also comes in Black.
REGULARLY $80
Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal
SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal
Amazon
Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal
SCHUTZ
Simple, classic and a little sexy. These dress sandals by SCHUTZ will send any outfit to the next level. 
Women's Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
Amazon
Women's Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman's Loraine loafers are laid back enough for a daytime hang that walks right into a stylish night. 
Willa Boot
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Women's Willa Boot 75mm Knee High
Amazon
Willa Boot
Cole Haan
These boots are a must-have! A knee-high boot is essential in the colder seasons. Rock these stylish Cole Haan boots all Fall and Winter long!
REGULARLY $175
Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein
calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Amazon
Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.
REGULARLY $109
Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Amazon
Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style. 
Collette Heel
Soludos
Soludos Collette Heel Black
Amazon
Collette Heel
Soludos
These Soludos blacks shoes are perfect for a night out.
REGULARLY $263.64
Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
This Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slide is a wearable strappy sandal which will look good with both jeans, skirts and dresses.
REGULARLY $122
Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand
Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand
A classic Lucky Brand Ankle Bootie perfect for your fall and winter styles. This Lucky Brand Booties comes in over 30 different colors and prints.
REGULARLY $129.99
Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Amazon
Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
These Sam Edelman are the essential black ballet flats. Other colors are discounted with prices as low as $79.58, while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $110
Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
Amazon
Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson
These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. These pumps come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard.
ORIGINALLY $98
Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Amazon
Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 40% off, while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $160

