Amazon Dropped Huge Beauty Deals Ahead of Presidents' Day — Save on EltaMD, Oribe, Foreo and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:25 PM PST, February 12, 2024

Save up to 70% on makeup, skin care and hair care products from top brands at Amazon this week.

Attention, beauty lovers! Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is here with massive savings in every single category. Ahead of the holiday weekend, luxury beauty favorites are seeing discounts of up to a whopping 70% off. From moisturizers to facial tools and makeup, splurge-worthy beauty buys are much more affordable this week.

Shop Amazon's Premium Beauty Deals

No matter if you're hoping to stock up on internet-famous products or try something new at a discount, the Amazon deals on skincare, hair care and makeup include something for everyone. Items like the Avene facial spray that Angelina Jolie and Irina Shayk use along with Dyson Airwrap alternatives and EltaMD tinted sunscreen are on sale right now.

To help you make the most of the Amazon Presidents' Day sale and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best beauty deals that should be on your radar. Add these beauty buys to your cart before the deals disappear and check out all the Presidents' Day 2024 sales happening today.

Best Skincare Deals

TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device

TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device

Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face. From skin-toning-microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, you can combine and customize facial health therapies in one device.

$399 $329

Shop Now

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum
Amazon

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum

This powerhouse anti-wrinkle serum includes the highest potency of Perricone MD's signature sciences. It features alpha lipoic acid to help smooth skin and visibly reduce the length, width and depth of wrinkles.

$99 $70

Shop Now

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 41

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 41
Amazon

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 41

Protect yourself from the sun while helping reduce the visible signs of aging on your skin and face by using this tinted, non-greasy face sunscreen daily.

$44 $31

Shop Now

Avene Eau Thermale RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Avene Eau Thermale RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream
Amazon

Avene Eau Thermale RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

This 3-in-1 no rinse cleanser gently removes all traces of makeup on your face, eyes and lips. Formulated with retinaldehyde, Eau Thermale Avene's cream is said to smooth the appearance of deep wrinkles to renew and brighten skin.

$79 $63

Shop Now

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Avène Thermal Spring Water
Amazon

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

$19 $15

Shop Now

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
Amazon

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device

With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219 $153

Shop Now

FOREO Bear

FOREO Bear
Amazon

FOREO Bear

The Bear is an FDA-cleared full-facial toning device with five microcurrent intensities to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. T-Sonic pulsations energize the skin for a stimulating facial treatment.

$329 $230

Shop Now

FOREO Supercharged Serum 2.0

FOREO Supercharged Serum 2.0
Amazon

FOREO Supercharged Serum 2.0

Ideal for use with a FOREO Bear microcurrent facial device, the hyaluronic acid serum visibly firms, renews, and boosts your skin's glow.

$59 $37

Shop Now

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $160

Shop Now

ORIBE Gold Lust Liter Set

ORIBE Gold Lust Liter Set
Amazon

ORIBE Gold Lust Liter Set

Save 30% on this luxury set from Oribe containing Gold Repair & Restore Shampoo, Gold Repair & Restore Conditioner, and a travel-sized Gold Nourishing Hair Oil.

$305 $213

Shop Now

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron
Amazon

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron

Create delicate, defined curls or enhance and refresh your nature curls with a shiny, long-lasting finish.

$170 $127

Shop Now

L'ange Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler

L'ange Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler
Amazon

L'ange Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler

Unlike other hair stylers, this lightweight tool relies on tiny air vents that "cool on contact to lock in your style," according to the retailer.

$119 $76

Shop Now

Perricone MD No Makeup Eyeshadow

Perricone MD No Makeup Eyeshadow
Amazon

Perricone MD No Makeup Eyeshadow

Instantly brighten and awaken your eyes for a youthful, natural look with this weightless, liquid-gel eyeshadow. This hydrating, liquid formula can be used alone, or under makeup as a brightening primer for smoother, more even-toned eyelids.

$39 $29

Shop Now

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $14

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: