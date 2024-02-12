Attention, beauty lovers! Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is here with massive savings in every single category. Ahead of the holiday weekend, luxury beauty favorites are seeing discounts of up to a whopping 70% off. From moisturizers to facial tools and makeup, splurge-worthy beauty buys are much more affordable this week.

No matter if you're hoping to stock up on internet-famous products or try something new at a discount, the Amazon deals on skincare, hair care and makeup include something for everyone. Items like the Avene facial spray that Angelina Jolie and Irina Shayk use along with Dyson Airwrap alternatives and EltaMD tinted sunscreen are on sale right now.

To help you make the most of the Amazon Presidents' Day sale and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best beauty deals that should be on your radar. Add these beauty buys to your cart before the deals disappear and check out all the Presidents' Day 2024 sales happening today.

Best Skincare Deals

TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face. From skin-toning-microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, you can combine and customize facial health therapies in one device. $399 $329 Shop Now

FOREO Bear Amazon FOREO Bear The Bear is an FDA-cleared full-facial toning device with five microcurrent intensities to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. T-Sonic pulsations energize the skin for a stimulating facial treatment. $329 $230 Shop Now

