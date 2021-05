Summer is almost here and Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.

We're seeing even more major price drops, markdowns and discounts across categories from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, select tyles of designer dresses, workout shorts, luggage, pants, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, tank tops, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, chinos, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, jean shorts, sneakers, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, underwear, watches, fitness trackers and jewelry.

If summer is your signal to refresh your mind and body, Amazon's new guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself -- tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon daily deals.

Amazon deals also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals.

