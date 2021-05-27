Shopping

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Save Up To 40% Off Levi's Jeans

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Levi's Amazon Black Friday Sale
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Summer is almost here and while we're ready for the warm weather, it's the perfect time for cute dresses and sandals we've been stocking up on, but we still need that layer of denim to ease us out of spring and into summer. The good news is that while you're shopping for summer clothes, Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event has more than a few sales on jeans. We've found tons of markdowns on designer clothes, but we zeroed in on discounts on Levi's jeans for some retail therapy and a wardrobe refresh. 

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

And if the shaping jeans doesn't give you the booty-lift you want, try these viral Tiktok leggings Lizzo raves about!

Below, check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we've picked out from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event.

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans
Amazon
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans
These super comfy top-rated jeans also come in plus sizes. 
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These high-waited jeans flatter those with a long torso -- it's tapered with a wide leg all the way down to the ankle. With more than 700 5-star reviews, you're bound to love these jeans. 
$48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Who doesn't love a good skinny jean?
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans are the perfect jean to dress up with heels or pair with sneakers for a casual look.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
These jeans are the perfect length for spring and the high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. 
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans
A Levi's Classic Crop Jean that's perfect to complete any look.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Classic boot cut jeans are essential to your wardrobe. Rock these Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans year round.
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes. These Levi's Boyfriend Jeans can be styled with any footwear from sneakers to heels.
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.  
$44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
These jeans might not actually transform your booty, but it will definitely make you look and feel your best -- just take a look at the reviews! 
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
If you want to transition away from the skinny jean, this is the perfect pair to ease you into mom jeans. 
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Style these Levi ankle jeans with heels or sneakers.These Levi's are the perfect versatile jeans.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
These Levi's jeans are a blend of cotton and elastane and other fibers for a comfortable but slimming fit.  
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim? You've found it, and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes -- in standard and plus size.
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)

