Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Save Up To 40% Off Levi's Jeans

Summer is almost here and while we're ready for the warm weather, it's the perfect time for cute dresses and sandals we've been stocking up on, but we still need that layer of denim to ease us out of spring and into summer. The good news is that while you're shopping for summer clothes, Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event has more than a few sales on jeans. We've found tons of markdowns on designer clothes, but we zeroed in on discounts on Levi's jeans for some retail therapy and a wardrobe refresh.

Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event is offering up deep discounts on including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, spring jackets, underwear, bras, fitness trackers, luggage and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

And if the shaping jeans doesn't give you the booty-lift you want, try these viral Tiktok leggings Lizzo raves about!

Below, check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we've picked out from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event.

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe. $44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Memorial Day Sales: Shop the Weekend's Best Online Deals

The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets & More

Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

265 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals: Apple, Kate Spade, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & more

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Girls on Tiktok Are DIY-ing These $10 Walmart Jeans