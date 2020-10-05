Amazon Fall Sale: Take Up to 50% Off UGG Boots, Slippers and Sandals

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Shop massive deals on UGGs on Amazon. The footwear brand is offering low prices during the Amazon Fall Sale. Deals on various UGG shoe styles for women, men and kids are available to add to cart such as slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

The Amazon Fall Sale is filled with deep discounts on popular fashion brands like UGG. Score markdowns on a cozy pair or two of their comfortable shoes.

Shop ET Style's selection of the best UGG deals on Amazon.

Hazel Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Hazel Ankle Boot UGG A waterproof suede boot to complete your fall look. REGULARLY $150 $81.24 at Amazon

Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG Amazon Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG A wedge heel boot perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or dresses this fall. REGULARLY $169.95 $101.97 at Amazon

Kamile Flat Sandal UGG Amazon Kamile Flat Sandal UGG If you're looking for more support, try this sandal style with heel strap. REGULARLY $130 Starting at $26.26 on Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic mini boot with a plush collar. REGULARLY $150 $109.95 at Amazon

Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG Amazon Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG A pair of waterproof rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish. REGULARLY $85 $63.93 at Amazon

Jass Sneaker UGG Amazon Jass Sneaker UGG A classic slip on leather sneaker. REGULARLY $100 $67.99 at Amazon

Coquette Slipper UGG Amazon Coquette Slipper UGG Easy mule-style slippers to pair with loungewear. $119.95 at Amazon

Ascot Slipper UGG Amazon Ascot Slipper UGG Wool-lined suede slippers for indoor and outdoor wear. REGULARLY $110 $74.95 at Amazon

T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Amazon T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Toddler and little kid sizes are available for this adorable little sandal. REGULARLY $50 $34.99 at Amazon

