Amazon Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Labor Day is just weeks away and retailers including Amazon are putting tons of items on sale! There's no better time to give your home a Fall refresh, as we're seeing tons of deals on home decor items for Labor Day shoppers. 

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, Amazon has something for you this Labor Day. 

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop the entire Amazon Home Decor Gift Guide.

ET Style's best Amazon Labor Day Home Decor Deals.

Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Amazon
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
This faux leather loveseat adds style to any room. 
$332
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
The Element mattress by Casper is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 
$595
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
No glassware set is complete without stemless wine glasses. This simply elegant set of four is just the right addition for any entertainer's collection. 
$16 (ORIGINALLY $18)
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Amazon
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
The InnoGear Diffuser comes with six oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 9,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.  
$24 (REGULARLY $30)
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Oster Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Old-fashioned corkscrews are just that. Upgrade your opening skills with the Oster 4-in-1 electric wine opener.
$30
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. 
$83 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets, Set of 3
Amazon
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Organization doesn't have to be hard (or expensive). These wire storage baskets by Amazon Basics make it look easy. 
$30 (REGULARLY $35)
Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Velvet Accent Chair
Amazon Brand – Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Accent Chair (35.4W) - Cognac Leather.png
Amazon
Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Velvet Accent Chair
This sleek, mid-century inspired chair by Amazon's Rivet is designed to impress.
$935 (REGULARLY $1,004)
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Amazon
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.
$23 (REGURLARLY $25)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$45 (REGULARLY $50)
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge 3 Piece Pleated Duvet Cover
Amazon
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge's 3-piece pinch and pleated duvet cover is hypoallergenic and simply luxurious. Snuggling up never looked so good. 
$24 (REGULARLY $50)
Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender
16.9 Oz Personal Portable Blender
Amazon
Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender
Want to make delicious smoothies wherever you go? The Gloliteup personal portable blender can help! It's BPA-free and hold 16.9 ounces. Six blades allow you to blend up smoothies and shakes on the go. 
$30 (REGURLARLY $33)
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen.
$20
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Enjoy perfectly cut ice at home with the GE countertop ice maker. Your cocktails, sodas and other beverage will suddenly reach restaurant-level cool. 
$550

 

