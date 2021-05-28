Summer is almost here and the Amazon Memorial Day Sale event is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.

We're seeing even more major price drops, markdowns and discounts across categories from the Amazon Memorial Day Sale event including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, select tyles of designer dresses, workout shorts, luggage, pants, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, tank tops, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, chinos, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, jean shorts, sneakers, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, underwear, watches, fitness trackers and jewelry.

If summer is your signal to refresh your mind and body, Amazon's new guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself -- tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon daily deals.

Amazon deals also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade with the Amazon Memorial Day Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

30 Memorial Day 2021 Sales That Have Already Started

Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses

Amazon Memorial Day Sale on Sandals from Skechers, Steve Madden, Soludos, UGG and More

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

The 20 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

Memorial Day Sales: Shop the Weekend's Best Online Deals

Walmart's Memorial Day Sale: Smart TVs, Apple, Patio Furniture & More

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

Shop Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $39 at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

30 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

Shop Cute Summer Dresses for 2021

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring