Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite designer brands! At the top of that list is Vera Bradley -- her bags are on sale during the Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale at huge markdowns. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are perfect for summer! Shop Vera Bradley bags while they're still up to 50% off for a limited time.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know

265 Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available: Kate Spade, Apple, CHI, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More

Shop Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $39 at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

Disney x Coach Collection Is 50% Off at Coach Outlet

Amazon's Best Deals on Backpacks -- Save on Tumi, Herschel, Tory Burch & more

The Best Luggage For Every Budget That'll Inspire Your Future Getaways

Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back -- Save Up to 75% on Everything

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bags + Disney x Herschel Collab