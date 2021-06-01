Shopping

Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More -- Still Available

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Vera Bradley
Amazon

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite designer brands! At the top of that list is Vera Bradley -- her bags are on sale during the Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale at huge markdowns. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are perfect for summer! Shop Vera Bradley bags while they're still up to 50% off for a limited time. 

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

Vera Bradley Microfiber Smartphone Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley Microfiber Smartphone Wristlet with RFID Protection
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Smartphone Wristlet with RFID Protection
A wristlet you definitely need in your life. This Vera Bradley Microfiber Smartphone Wristlet with RFID Protection stores everything from your phone to your credit cards in this wristlet while keeping you organized.
$70 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse
The Vera Bradley Glenna Satchel features drawstrings to customize the fit and style of the bag and is made from machine washable microfiber.
$77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Cotton Pocket Toiletry Bag Travel Accessory
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Cotton Pocket Toiletry Bag Travel Accessory
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Cotton Pocket Toiletry Bag Travel Accessory
Carry all of your essentials in this machine washable recycled cotton bag. 
$40 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Amazon
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
The Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket are a stylish choice in face masks.
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Set
These Vera Bradley Cosmetic Bags are a travel must-have. These bags are made from 100% Recycled Polyester and available in 12 different colors and prints.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Vera Bradley Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Vera Bradley Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned 27" checked suitcase.
$260 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $330)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style.
$85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
This Vera Bradley spacious duffel will carry it all! It has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries. This travel duffle is available in 28 different prints and colors! 
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
$75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is a roomy and washable bag perfect for everyday use.  
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Carson Shoulder Bag Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Carson Shoulder Bag Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Carson Shoulder Bag Crossbody Purse
Made for casual everyday wear, you can wear this as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Get it now for 31% off the original price. 
$66 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. 
$128 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
This Vera Bradley cosmetic case is perfect to use for home and travel. This cosmetics case comes in eleven different colors and patterns for everyone's taste.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
$85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145)
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Amazon
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Hanging Travel Organizer
Keep your travel essentials tidy when you travel with this Vera Bradley hanging travel organizer. It's lightweight, durable, water-repellent and made from recycled PET water bottles.
$46 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. Shop now to get it for 50% off the regular price. 
$85 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack
This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. 
$45 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Amazon
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Sturdy and stylish, this Vera Bradley belt bag is made with water-resistant polyester. Wear it around the waist or sling it over the shoulder, it holds all the essentials.
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradey Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
We love the daisy dot paisley print on this Vera Bradley wristlet wallet.
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Cosmetic Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Large Cosmetic Bag
Keep your make organized and cute in this Vera Bradley cosmetic bag. Made with Vera Bradley's signature quilted cotton, it's also lined with PVC for easy cleaning. 
$40 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know

265 Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available: Kate Spade, Apple, CHI, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More

Shop Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $39 at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

Disney x Coach Collection Is 50% Off at Coach Outlet

Amazon's Best Deals on Backpacks -- Save on Tumi, Herschel, Tory Burch & more

The Best Luggage For Every Budget That'll Inspire Your Future Getaways

Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back -- Save Up to 75% on Everything

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bags + Disney x Herschel Collab

 