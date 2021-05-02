Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts
Mother's Day is just a week away -- May 9 -- and there's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. But whether you're looking for a gift for your mother, mother in law, or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands.
You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories.
Shop early and score huge deals on the perfect Mother's Day gifts including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600. See deals similar to this pair of diamond stud earrings below.
Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals on Amazon. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.
There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. We also gathered a list of gift ideas for the perfect gift for a new mom in our Maternity and New Mom Gift Guide. Either way, if you want to get thoughtful Mother's day gifts to show your mom just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon.
Be sure to also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.
Now is also a great time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names.
We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.
If you need help sticking fitness goals, Amazon's guide section also makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away on Amazon.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top jewelry picks and Engagement Rings for All Budgets.
