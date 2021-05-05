Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Best Kate Spade Deals on Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More
Spring is here and there's more than sunshine to celebrate -- Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for mom and higher temperatures -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you just want to elevate your spring accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, clothes and accessories.
Whether you're looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift or you're shopping for yourself, there are a lot of Kate Spade items to choose from with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale -- some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.
But Amazon's Mother's Day Sale go way beyond Kate Spade. There are white hot sales and deals from other designer brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, workout shorts, luggage, sandals, sne
If spring is your signal to refresh your mind and body, Amazon's new guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself -- tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Kindle Paperwhite, Flowers and More
Shop Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More
The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon
Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More