Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats from North Face, Columbia and More

By ETonline Staff
The Winter Season is underway with many places already experiencing brisk snowy days. There are a ton of timely deals on coats and jackets at the Amazon's New Year, New You sale. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase so you can be prepared for this cooler winter season.

There is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at the Amazon's New Year, New You sale now. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool suede jacket, now is the perfect time to buy.

Below, shop the best deals on outerwear pieces.

Shop all coat and jacket deals at the Amazon New Year, New You Sale.

The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Make this timeless down jacket the next addition to your winter wardrobe. Made with recycled materials and premium down, The North Face doesn't disappoint with this coat. 
Women's Classic Double Breasted Coat
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Women's Classic Double Breasted Coat
Amazon
Women's Classic Double Breasted Coat
Anne Klein
Styled after sailors' jackets, you'll look good when the weather doesn't in this classic double-breasted coat from Anne Klein. 
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Light and packable, this waterproof jacket is perfect for when weather is wet or unpredictable.     
Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket
Amazon
Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger
Whether you're going five or 500 miles away, this packable quilted coat is a must-have for winter traveling.
Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Tanming
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Amazon
Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Tanming
This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel, button front and is double breasted. This pea coat comes in both khaki and green.
Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Wantdo
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Coats Hooded Warm Puffer Jacket with Fleece Hood
Amazon
Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Wantdo
Designed for maximum warmth, doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes. 
Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay
Taking the fun outdoors this winter doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. 
Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC
BLANKNYC women's Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Amazon
Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC
Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. This Vegan Leather Jacket also comes in three other colors including black and natural light.
Women's Faux Leather Jacket, Moto Casual Short Coat
Bellivera
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket，Moto Casual Short Coat for Spring Fall and Winter
Amazon
Women's Faux Leather Jacket, Moto Casual Short Coat
Bellivera
This leather jacket is so soft and perfect for crisp and cold nights.
Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia
Columbia Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Amazon
Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia
Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. 
Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Columbia
Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Amazon
Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Columbia
The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect winter coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different winter weather conditions easily. This winter jacket features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate.
REGULARLY $248
Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Lock and Love
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Amazon
Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Lock and Love
There's a reason this jacket has 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. 
Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Escalier
Escalier Women's Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Amazon
Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Escalier
This open front faux fur vest is available in five colors and works as a stylish topper for any outfit. Save 20% when you apply the coupon.
Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Amazon
Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey.
Teddy Swing Jacket
Free People
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
Amazon
Teddy Swing Jacket
Free People
Save 15% on this plush, cozy teddy jacket. It'll be your go-to outerwear for fall and winter. 
W's Reversible Elm Parka
Woolrich
Woolrich W's Reversible Elm Parka
Amazon
W's Reversible Elm Parka
Woolrich
Invest in this luxurious Woolrich mid-weight reversible parka to wear for many winters to come. 
REGULARLY $520
Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Amazon
Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets.
Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
A classic Levi's sherpa jacket that will keep you warm all fall and winter.
Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Orolay
Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Amazon
Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Orolay
A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur trim hood and is available now. Save 20% when you apply the coupon.
Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon
Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon Essentials
This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm for the winter. This winter jacket comes in 11 different colors to fit everyone's style.
Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
T Tahari
T Tahari Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
Amazon
Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
T Tahari
This T by Tahari Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat comes in eight different colors.
REGULARLY $320
Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket
Orolay
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket
Orolay
Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. Save 20% off when you apply the coupon.

 

