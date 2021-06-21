Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Home Decor

Amazon Prime Day is officially here! We're seeing tons of deals on home decor items for Prime Day shoppers! If you're giving your home a summer refresh, you'll want to grab a Prime Day deal while they're still available. There are tons of discounts on items to dazzle a bare wall, create a farmhouse style bathroom, or transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis.

In addition to home decor, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day: electronics and Amazon devices including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Stay prepared for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sales event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more discounts after the Prime Day Sale!

TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf Amazon TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf Perfect for shabby chic living rooms, these floating shelves add wood accents in a natural finish to your interior design. This TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf is a lightning deal, so grab one while they're still available. $30 Buy Now

Echo Wall Clock Amazon Echo Wall Clock Just when you thought a clock couldn't get any more high-tech. This Echo Clock is Alexa-enabled when synced with an Echo Device and can be used as a timer. $30 Buy Now

Lush Decor Rowley Birds Curtains Amazon Lush Decor Rowley Birds Curtains This Lush Decor curtain set gives you privacy with rustic charm while letting in just enough light to let you know it's summer for over $100 off the regular price. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Haton Side Table Amazon Haton Side Table This accent table goes well next to a sofa or chair as a functional piece of decor that won't clutter your living room -- you can even use it to display other decor items. This table is an Amazon's Choice product among thousands of home furnishings the site. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Felt Letter Board Amazon Felt Letter Board If farmhouse decor is your theme, make a statement with this felt letter board. Whether you're posting feel-good messages to delight the family or you want to use it to caption your photos, this board is a great addition to your home accessories to brighten your day. It's also an Amazon's Choice product. $20 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces Amazon Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces This set of two rustic wall sconces subtly light up a room while adding a touch of farmhouse style. Get them now for 70% off the regular price. $18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37) Buy Now

Sauder North Avenue Desk Amazon Sauder North Avenue Desk A desk that also comes with shelves for storage. It comes in an oak finish and you don't need to be a DIY expert to assemble it. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Hanging Wooden Shelves Amazon Hanging Wooden Shelves Make any room more homey with these hanging shelves. The shelves are handcrafted with reclaimed wood and hang from the ceiling with macrame cotton ropes. $16 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set Amazon MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set Brighten a bare wall with this elegant moon phase mirror set. You can easily mix and match the shapes to create your own designs with adhesive pads for minimal damage. $21 (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock Amazon Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock This rustic wall clock gives a home the relaxed and warm feeling of an old farmhouse. It features a vintage face with worn painted wood lightly distressed black numbers. $18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Amazon SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Put an end to the clutter in your kitchen cabinets for a fresh look for summer. This sliding cabinet basket organizer can keep things contained and tidy. This Amazon #1 Best Seller is on sale for 33% off, while supplies last. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket Amazon Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket You don't have to be an interior designer to make your living space visually stunning. This throw blanket adds a touch of class while keeping cozy in a way that other home accents can't. $19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover Amazon Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover If your couch has gotten a little too much love during quarantine, a slipcover might be in order. This couch cover is a cotton-polyester blend and comes in six colors. $29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug Amazon Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug Breathe new life into a tired room with a designer area rug. A rug with a splash of color can change the entire room. Shop now to get it for 74% the regular price. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2021: Shop the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Jewelry

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Men's Fashion

Take 25% Off The Instagram-Famous Always Pan for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Leggings

Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime -- A Full Comparison

Prime Day 2021 Is Here! What You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day: 265 Deals on Echo, Fire TVs, Kate Spade, Apple, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

14 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning -- Dyson, iRobot, Bissell, Simplehuman & More

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon