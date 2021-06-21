Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Home Decor

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday Best Deals on Home Decor
Cavan Images/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is officially here! We're seeing tons of deals on home decor items for Prime Day shoppers! If you're giving your home a summer refresh, you'll want to grab a Prime Day deal while they're still available. There are tons of discounts on items to dazzle a bare wall, create a farmhouse style bathroom, or transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis

In addition to home decor, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Dayelectronics and Amazon devices including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniturespring jackets, athleisureFire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Stay prepared for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sales event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more discounts after the Prime Day Sale!

SpringSun 4-Tier Ladder Shelf
SpringSun 4-Tier Ladder Shelf
Amazon
SpringSun 4-Tier Ladder Shelf
The perfect shelf for plants, books, photos, and more! This SpringSun 4-Tier Ladder Shelf is 20% off, while supplies last.
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle
Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle
Amazon
Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle
Enjoy floral scents for up to 48 hours with the Women's Blanc Candle from designer Jonathan Adler. Whether it's for the dining room or bedroom, candles are must-have decor items.  
$55
Inspired Ivory Throw Pillow Covers
Throw Pillow Covers and Cases by Inspired Ivory
Amazon
Inspired Ivory Throw Pillow Covers
A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory adds a modern touch to your living room. 
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf
TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf
Amazon
TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf
Perfect for shabby chic living rooms, these floating shelves add wood accents in a natural finish to your interior design. This TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf is a lightning deal, so grab one while they're still available.  
$30
G40 Outdoor String Lights
Outdoor String Lights
Amazon
G40 Outdoor String Lights
Light up your backyard with these 50ft string lights this summer for your outdoor hang outs.
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Echo Wall Clock
Echo Wall Clock
Amazon
Echo Wall Clock
Just when you thought a clock couldn't get any more high-tech. This Echo Clock is Alexa-enabled when synced with an Echo Device and can be used as a timer.
$30
Lush Decor Rowley Birds Curtains
Lush Decor Rowley Birds Curtains
Amazon
Lush Decor Rowley Birds Curtains
This Lush Decor curtain set gives you privacy with rustic charm while letting in just enough light to let you know it's summer for over $100 off the regular price. 
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
PSW M30TC Garden Bowl
PSW M30TC Garden Bowl
Amazon
PSW M30TC Garden Bowl
Sometimes an accent garden bowl is all you need to make your patio more welcoming. 
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
Pendali Throw Pillow Covers with Geometric Shapes
Throw pillow covers with geometric shapes
Amazon
Pendali Throw Pillow Covers with Geometric Shapes
Throw pillow covers are the simple design solution for anyone on a budget. With geometric shapes, you can change the design-scape of any living room, bedroom or office space. 
$13 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $18)
Sun Zero Easton Blackout Energy Efficient Grommet Curtain Panel
Sun Zero Easton Blackout Energy Efficient Grommet Curtain Panel
Amazon
Sun Zero Easton Blackout Energy Efficient Grommet Curtain Panel
Blackout curtains could mean a few extra minutes of sleep when the sun is rising earlier during the summer. 
$21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Haton Side Table
Haton Side Table
Amazon
Haton Side Table
This accent table goes well next to a sofa or chair as a functional piece of decor that won't clutter your living room -- you can even use it to display other decor items. This table is an Amazon's Choice product among thousands of home furnishings the site. 
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders Set of 72
Amazon
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home. 
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $68)
Felt Letter Board
Felt Letter Board
Amazon
Felt Letter Board
If farmhouse decor is your theme, make a statement with this felt letter board. Whether you're posting feel-good messages to delight the family or you want to use it to caption your photos, this board is a great addition to your home accessories to brighten your day. It's also an Amazon's Choice product. 
$20 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Addlon Floor Lamp for Living Room with Lamp Shade
Addlon Floor Lamp for Living Room with Lamp Shade
Amazon
Addlon Floor Lamp for Living Room with Lamp Shade
If you're due for a new floor lamp or you just need to brighten a room, this one is an Amazon choice product.
$46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces
Rustic Wall Sconces - Mason Jars Sconce, Rustic Home Decor,Wrought Iron Hooks, Silk Hydrangea and LED Strip Lights Design 6 Hour Timer Home Decoration
Amazon
Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces
This set of two rustic wall sconces subtly light up a room while adding a touch of farmhouse style. Get them now for 70% off the regular price. 
$18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37)
Sauder North Avenue Desk
Sauder North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish
Amazon
Sauder North Avenue Desk
A desk that also comes with shelves for storage. It comes in an oak finish and you don't need to be a DIY expert to assemble it. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Full Length 65"x23.6" Standing Mirror
Full Length 65"x23.6" Standing Mirror
Amazon
Full Length 65"x23.6" Standing Mirror
Make sure you're always runway ready with this full length standing mirror. The perfect accent to your bedroom as decor as well.
$149 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Lush Decor Boho Stripe Quilt Reversible 3 Piece Bedding Set
Lush Decor Boho Stripe Quilt Reversible 3 Piece Bohemian Design Bedding Set
Amazon
Lush Decor Boho Stripe Quilt Reversible 3 Piece Bedding Set
If boho is your style, this is a deal you don't want to miss. This bedding set is 79% off the regular price while supplies last. 
$41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Hanging Wooden Shelves
Hanging Wooden Shelves
Amazon
Hanging Wooden Shelves
Make any room more homey with these hanging shelves. The shelves are handcrafted with reclaimed wood and hang from the ceiling with macrame cotton ropes. 
$16 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set
MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set
Amazon
MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set
Brighten a bare wall with this elegant moon phase mirror set. You can easily mix and match the shapes to create your own designs with adhesive pads for minimal damage.
$21 (REGULARLY $24)
Simple Designs Home Storage Shelf Linen Shade Floor Lamp
Simple Designs Home Storage Shelf Linen Shade Floor Lamp
Amazon
Simple Designs Home Storage Shelf Linen Shade Floor Lamp
This functional and stylish floor lamp could be the solution to your spring organization problem. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Base Roots Moon Decor Wall Decorations
Moon Decor Wall Decorations | Handmade Hammered Detailing | Boho Accents Wall Decor | Moon Phases Wall Art | Moon Phases Wall Hanging | Bohemian Decor for Bedroom, Home, Living Room Apartment
Amazon
Base Roots Moon Decor Wall Decorations
This adorable boho bunting is an easy solution for wall decor. It features handmade hammered detailing for a boho-chic aesthetic. 
$16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock
Stonebriar Vintage, Multicolor Battery Operated Wall Clock
Amazon
Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock
This rustic wall clock gives a home the relaxed and warm feeling of an old farmhouse. It features a vintage face with worn painted wood lightly distressed black numbers.
$18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket
SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer, Bronze
Amazon
SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket
Put an end to the clutter in your kitchen cabinets for a fresh look for summer. This sliding cabinet basket organizer can keep things contained and tidy. This Amazon #1 Best Seller is on sale for 33% off, while supplies last.  
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves
SRIWATANA Rustic Floating Shelves
Amazon
Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves
These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room. They come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above).
$20 (REGULARLY $32)
Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug
Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug
Amazon
Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug
Sometimes all you need is a new rug for a room refresh. Shop now to get this one at 74% off the original price. 
$46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket
Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket
Amazon
Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket
You don't have to be an interior designer to make your living space visually stunning. This throw blanket adds a touch of class while keeping cozy in a way that other home accents can't. 
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover
TAOCOCO Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover, Home Décor Couch Slipcovers with Tassels, Couch Covers for 3 Cushion Couch, Couch Protector, Sectional Couch Covers for Home or Workplace
Amazon
Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover
If your couch has gotten a little too much love during quarantine, a slipcover might be in order. This couch cover is a cotton-polyester blend and comes in six colors. 
$29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug
Modern Designer Area Rug with Floral Circles
Amazon
Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug
Breathe new life into a tired room with a designer area rug. A rug with a splash of color can change the entire room. Shop now to get it for 74% the regular price.
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)

RELATED CONTENT: 

Prime Day 2021: Shop the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Jewelry

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Men's Fashion

Take 25% Off The Instagram-Famous Always Pan for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Leggings

Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime -- A Full Comparison

Prime Day 2021 Is Here! What You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day: 265 Deals on Echo, Fire TVs, Kate Spade, Apple, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

14 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning -- Dyson, iRobot, Bissell, Simplehuman & More

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

 