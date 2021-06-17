Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Amazon's Prime Day 2021 starts Monday, but you can shop now for awesome deals on jewelry! Whether you're looking for a gift for or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600.

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Prime Day sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself. 

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear a lightning deal (or many!) from Amazon's sale event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of the holiday shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry picks and Engagement Rings for All Budgets.

Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott knows jewelry. This delicate necklace will make your loved one swoon. 
$54 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
$522 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $580)
Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
Bulova Women's 96X136 Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
This Bulova Watch and Necklace are the perfect gift set. 
$295 AT AMAZON
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
$530 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $630)
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.
$168 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $339)
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings
Fossil doubles down on subtle elegance with these stainless steel earrings. 
$38 AT AMAZON
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
$22 AT AMAZON
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch will make the perfect mother's day gift this year. While it features a scratch resistant mineral crystal lens and Japanese quartz movement, it's also water resistant up to 99 feet.
$63 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
Amazon Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
Amazon
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck.
$123 AT AMAZON
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
$599 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
$58 AT AMAZON
Personalized Initial Jewelry
Personalized Initial Jewelry
Amazon
Personalized Initial Jewelry
If you're looking for a personalized gift, this initial coin necklace makes a great sentimental gift. 
$17 AT AMAZON
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' 18 mm Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Amazon
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. 
$50 AT AMAZON
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Jewelry Stainless Steel Bracelet Embellished with Stones, Color: Silver
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. 
$64 AT AMAZON
SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet
SWAROVSKI Women's Attract Tennis Bracelet, Rhodium Finish, White Crystal Jewelry Collection
Amazon
SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet
This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece of fine jewelry designed to last. 
$99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129)
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
lucky_brand_pearl_lariat_necklace
Amazon
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It's bold yet still delicate and feminine. 
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39)
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set makes a classic, timeless gift for your mother or the mothers in your life.
$100 AT AMAZON
Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace
Leanor Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace
This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything. There are 3 styles to choose from.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Gorjana Women's Laguna Infinetly Versatile Necklace
gorjana Women's Laguna Infinetly Versatile Necklace
Amazon
Gorjana Women's Laguna Infinetly Versatile Necklace
This gorjana Women's Laguna Infinetly Versatile Necklace can be worn in many different ways. The 18 carat gold plated dainty necklace adds elegance to any look. 
$75 AT AMAZON

