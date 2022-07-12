The long awaited annual shopping event, Amazon Prime Day, is finally here and now is the time to take advantage of Prime Day tech deals for your home. With the weather getting warmer, we're leaving the house more and there is no better time to invest in tech that will keep you from worrying about your home while you're gone. With Amazon Prime Day tech deals, you can now protect your space, feed your pets while you're out, and turn appliances on or off with ease while enjoying the outdoors this summer.

There are plenty of tech deals to enjoy while in the home as well, such as the Echo Show 8, which allows you to customize your morning routine with unique settings. Or Samsung TV's that are built with Amazon's Alexa to help you pick what show or movie you want to watch next.

While you shop Amazon Prime Day tech deals, you'll find sales on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo devices, Roomba vacuums, Apple TVs, Roku streaming devices, Samsung Frame TVs, and more.

Check out ET's top picks for tech deals available right now for the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event. And be sure to check out the best deals on TVs and streaming devices going on now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals For Your Home

Samsung 50" Frame TV Amazon Samsung 50" Frame TV People are loving the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 50-inch version is on sale. $1,198 $948 Buy Now

Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon Amazon Smart Thermostat Now is the perfect time to switch from your traditional thermostat. You can set the temperature anywhere with the Alexa app. $60 $42 Buy Now

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This mini camera won't take up too much space in your home. Keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. $35 $30 Buy Now

Belkin Wireless Charger Amazon Belkin Wireless Charger Make charging your phone easier, with the fast speed Belkin charging pad. Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with the wireless phone charger. $30 $20 Buy Now

Roku Ultra Streaming Device Amazon Roku Ultra Streaming Device The Roku Ultra is Roku's fastest and most powerful player. It features spectacular 4K and Dolby Vision picture that will make you feel like you're in the theaters. $90 $70 Buy Now

