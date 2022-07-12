Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop The Best Tech Deals for Your Home
The long awaited annual shopping event, Amazon Prime Day, is finally here and now is the time to take advantage of Prime Day tech deals for your home. With the weather getting warmer, we're leaving the house more and there is no better time to invest in tech that will keep you from worrying about your home while you're gone. With Amazon Prime Day tech deals, you can now protect your space, feed your pets while you're out, and turn appliances on or off with ease while enjoying the outdoors this summer.
There are plenty of tech deals to enjoy while in the home as well, such as the Echo Show 8, which allows you to customize your morning routine with unique settings. Or Samsung TV's that are built with Amazon's Alexa to help you pick what show or movie you want to watch next.
While you shop Amazon Prime Day tech deals, you'll find sales on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo devices, Roomba vacuums, Apple TVs, Roku streaming devices, Samsung Frame TVs, and more.
Check out ET's top picks for tech deals available right now for the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event. And be sure to check out the best deals on TVs and streaming devices going on now.
Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals For Your Home
You don't want to miss this limited time offer. Built with Amazon's Alexa, you can select songs to play, set timers, check weather, and more.
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet is 32% off on Amazon Prime Day. You can also get the 32GB version on sale now for 29% off.
Amazon's Fire TV stick is the perfect addition to your home. Access millions of movies and TV shows instantly.
The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.
Make life easier with the Echo Show 8 built with Amazon's Alexa. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check weather, and control your smart home all in one.
This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices.
With flashlights built in, this Blink camera is perfect for monitoring what is going on in your backyard or who's coming to your front door late at night.
Clean smarter with the Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum. The sleek vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
People are loving the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 50-inch version is on sale.
Now is the perfect time to switch from your traditional thermostat. You can set the temperature anywhere with the Alexa app.
The 2021 Apple TV features an A12 Bionic chip that gives boost to audio, video, and graphics.
This mini camera won't take up too much space in your home. Keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out.
Make charging your phone easier, with the fast speed Belkin charging pad. Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with the wireless phone charger.
The Roku Ultra is Roku's fastest and most powerful player. It features spectacular 4K and Dolby Vision picture that will make you feel like you're in the theaters.
Keep an eye on pets, baby or the house while you're away with the Kasa Smart 1080P Security Camera.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals: Shop iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watches, & More
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple AirTags, Holders and Accessories
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches
Amazon Prime Day Deals on LG OLED TVs and More
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Headphone Deals
Samsung Smartphone Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Ultra
Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: TVs, Blink Cameras and More
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Roomba Vacuum Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Security Systems
Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV on Amazon Prime Day
This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike Is on Sale on Amazon Prime Day 2022