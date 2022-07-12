Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop These Epic Beauty Deals on Elemis, NuFace, Foreo and More
Get ready for Amazon Prime Day beauty deals with these two-day sales. Right now, you can grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including beauty tools, makeup, skincare and more. If you’re a beauty lover looking for a summer moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a foundation with spf for the summer, you’re sure to find dozens of markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. If you’re a skincare enthusiast, there’s tons of deals on face oils, anti-aging serums, moisturizers, retinol creams, gentle exfoliators, and more.
Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. Today, the retailer released thousands of deals similar to those on Black Friday. Here you can get your favorite beauty product from brands including Sunday Riley, NuFace, Clinique, Peter Thomas Roth, Maybelline, Olay, The Body Shop, and many more.
Ahead, shop the best beauty deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Best Amazon Prime Beauty Deals:
This moisturizer will increase radiance and hydrates your skin.
This flosser will get all the plaque between teeth and below the gumline.
This balm is a pick me up for your lips.
The Lizzo-approved face oil works to brighten and hydrate the look of skin with an instant glow.
This shampoo is perfect if you have thin hair and want to get thickening benefits.
This facial kit will help you get a youthful look and this kit comes with a watermelon gelato light enhancing serum.
We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!
With over 2,700 5-star reviews, this device will lift off dirt and oil in seconds.
NuFace is offering a great deal on this starter kit. To remove wrinkles instantly and over time, this kit will contour, tone and firm your skin. This kit includes a gel primer and trinity device to help you get started with youthful skin.
All of Elemis lovers will love this deal. This lightweight anti-wrinkle daily face moisturizer will help hydrate and protect your skin from the sun.
Shine bright like a diamond with this teeth whitening kit.
This micro-mist body spray features geranium, bergamot, neroli and sage scents that will help you relax, refresh and reset after a long day.
This hydrating bamboo cleanser will wash away all dirt, oil, and impurities.
To get a bold look, this liquid eyeshadow from Lady Gaga's beauty collection will last all day and night.
This liquid eyeliner has the perfect shade of green. Plus, this eyeliner create vibrant lines effortlessly.
This facial scrub will work its magic on your skin. This scrub will brighten, hydrate, strengthen, correct, renew, and protect your skin.
The men in your life will love this bar soap. This soap will wash away your hard day's work while deep cleaning your pores to prevent any breakouts.
This set comes with four brushes and a miracle complexion sponge to smooth your foundation application.
If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look.
With over 86,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag this Prime Day.
You can try Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau De Parfum and it's on sale for $26. This perfum has all of your favorite scents: lavender, vanilla orchid, and bergamot.
You can never go wrong with investing a hair shampoo brush that has over 118,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb. Plus, it's 27% off with coupon.
To remove those dark circles, these collagen gel masks will hydrate and moisturize your skin to provide long-lasting effect on your eyes.
