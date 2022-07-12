Get ready for Amazon Prime Day beauty deals with these two-day sales. Right now, you can grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including beauty tools, makeup, skincare and more. If you’re a beauty lover looking for a summer moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a foundation with spf for the summer, you’re sure to find dozens of markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. If you’re a skincare enthusiast, there’s tons of deals on face oils, anti-aging serums, moisturizers, retinol creams, gentle exfoliators, and more.

Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. Today, the retailer released thousands of deals similar to those on Black Friday. Here you can get your favorite beauty product from brands including Sunday Riley, NuFace, Clinique, Peter Thomas Roth, Maybelline, Olay, The Body Shop, and many more.

Ahead, shop the best beauty deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Best Amazon Prime Beauty Deals:

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit NuFace is offering a great deal on this starter kit. To remove wrinkles instantly and over time, this kit will contour, tone and firm your skin. This kit includes a gel primer and trinity device to help you get started with youthful skin. $339 $217 Buy Now

Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon Hair Shampoo Brush You can never go wrong with investing a hair shampoo brush that has over 118,000 positive reviews on Amazon. $10 $7 Buy Now

