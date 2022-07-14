Amazon Prime Day: Beauty Deals Still Available Post-Prime Day

Beauty

You can still get post Amazon Prime Day beauty deals. Right now, you can grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including beauty tools, makeup, skincare and more.  If you’re a beauty lover looking for a summer moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a foundation with spf for the summer, you’re sure to find dozens of markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. If you’re a skincare enthusiast, there’s tons of deals on face oils, anti-aging serums, moisturizers, retinol creams, gentle exfoliators, and more.

Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. The retailer released thousands more deals on our favorite beauty and skincare brands. Here you can get your go-to beauty product from NuFace, Clinique, Peter Thomas Roth, Maybelline, Olay, The Body Shop, and many more.

Ahead, shop the best beauty deals you can still get post Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals:

John Masters Organics Pomegranate Oil
Amazon
For the pomegranate fans, this facial oil will have your skin glow like there's no tomorrow. 

$38$23 WITH COUPON
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Amazon
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a natural way to cleanse, balance skin pH, tighten pores, control acne and moisturize your skin thanks to a blend of witch hazel, rosewater and aloe vera. It also smells delightful.

$30$19
SmileDirectClub Cordless Water Flosser
Amazon
This flosser will get all the plaque between teeth and below the gumline. 

$34$29 WITH COUPON
Laduora 5-in-1 Dual Color Facial Wand Complete Kit
Amazon
This facial kit will help you get a youthful look and this kit comes with a watermelon gelato light enhancing serum.

$110$100 WITH COUPON
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!

$60$36
FOREO Luna 3
Amazon
With over 2,700 5-star reviews, this device will lift off dirt and oil in seconds. 

$219$131
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
Amazon
NuFace is offering a great deal on this starter kit. To remove wrinkles instantly and over time, this kit will contour, tone and firm your skin. This kit includes a gel primer and trinity device to help you get started with youthful skin.

$339$254
SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon
Shine bright like a diamond with this teeth whitening kit. 

$150$90
Mudita Earth Bamboo Exfoliating Cleanser
Amazon
This hydrating bamboo cleanser will wash away all dirt, oil, and impurities. 

$35$29
Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow
Amazon
To get a bold look, this liquid eyeshadow from Lady Gaga's beauty collection will last all day and night. 

$20$7
UNICORN GLOW Dazzling Liquid Eyeliner
Amazon
This liquid eyeliner has the perfect shade of green. Plus, this eyeliner create vibrant lines effortlessly.

$10$6 WITH COUPON
MyChelle Fruit Enzyme Scrub
Amazon
This facial scrub will work its magic on your skin. This scrub will brighten, hydrate, strengthen, correct, renew, and protect your skin. 

$19$17
Barrel and Oak Exfoliating Bar Soap
Amazon
The men in your life will love this bar soap. This soap will wash away your hard day's work while deep cleaning your pores to prevent any breakouts. 

$21$18
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
This set comes with four brushes and a miracle complexion sponge to smooth your foundation application. 

$20$13
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
Amazon
If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look. 

$40$24
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Amazon
With over 86,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag this Prime Day.

$12$7
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum
Amazon
You can try Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau De Parfum and it's on sale for $26. This perfum has all of your favorite scents: lavender, vanilla orchid, and bergamot. 

$44$26
Hair Shampoo Brush
Amazon
You can never go wrong with investing a hair shampoo brush that has over 118,000 positive reviews on Amazon. 

$10$8
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black
Amazon
Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb. Plus, it's 27% off with coupon.

$60$43 WITH COUPON
Le Gushe Collagen Eye Zone Gel Mask
Amazon
To remove those dark circles, these collagen gel masks will hydrate and moisturize your skin to provide long-lasting effect on your eyes. 

$30$14

