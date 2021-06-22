Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Home Decor
Amazon Prime Day is still going on! There's no better time to give your home a summer refresh, as we're seeing tons of deals on home decor items for Prime Day shoppers.
Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, Prime Day has something for you.
In addition to home decor, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day: electronics and Amazon devices including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
To make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant), be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?"
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Shop ET Style's roundup of the best deals on home decor during the Prime Day Sale!
