Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Home Decor

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ET_HomeDecor_16-9_FirstProof_JK
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is still going on! There's no better time to give your home a summer refresh, as we're seeing tons of deals on home decor items for Prime Day shoppers. 

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, Prime Day has something for you. 

In addition to home decor, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Dayelectronics and Amazon devices including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindlelaptop deals,  home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliancescamping gearworkout shortstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner sunglassesoutdoor furniturespring jacketsathleisureFire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dressessandalssneakersbootsactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearunderwearbrasmen's clothingshoesjewelryloungeweartrendy tie dye itemskids/baby gearwatchesluggagefitness trackerstoys and more.

To make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant), be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?"

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop ET Style's roundup of the best deals on home decor during the Prime Day Sale!

Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Amazon
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
This faux leather loveseat adds style to any room. 
$296
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
The Element mattress by Casper is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 
$476
Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffee Maker
Wake up to an awesome brew at home thanks to the Amazon Basics 5-cup coffee maker. (Have all five cups, we're not judging.) 
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
No glassware set is complete without stemless wine glasses. This simply elegant set of four is just the right addition for any entertainer's collection. 
$13 (ORIGINALLY $18)
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Oster Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Old-fashioned corkscrews are just that. Upgrade your opening skills with the Oster 4-in-1 electric wine opener.
$20 (REGURLALY $30)
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Amazon
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.
$25 (REGURLARLY $31)
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge 3 Piece Pleated Duvet Cover
Amazon
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge's 3-piece pinch and pleated duvet cover is hypoallergenic and simply luxurious. Snuggling up never looked so good. 
$19 (REGULARLY $50)
nuLOOM Braided Indoor/Outdoor Rug
nuLOOM Braided Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Amazon
nuLOOM Braided Indoor/Outdoor Rug
This rug is pet-friendly and versatile. Add it to a living room, kitchen or back patio for a rustic look. With its water-resistant and easy-to-clean material, this braided indoor/outdoor rug by nuLOOM is the perfect addition to your space. 
$53 (REGULARLY $144)
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen.
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Amazon
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
The InnoGear Diffuser comes with six oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 9,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.  
$24 (REGULARLY $30)
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Enjoy perfectly cut ice at home with the GE countertop ice maker. Your cocktails, sodas and other beverage will suddenly reach restaurant-level cool. 
$450 (REGULARLY $550)
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets, Set of 3
Amazon
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Organization doesn't have to be hard (or expensive). These wire storage baskets by Amazon Basics make it look easy. 
$23 (REGULARLY $38)
Rivet Modern Metal Dome-Shaped Table Lamp
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Metal Dome-Shaped Table Lamp, LED Bulbs Included, 21H, Antique Brass.png
Amazon
Rivet Modern Metal Dome-Shaped Table Lamp
Perfect for living room, bedroom, or home office. 
$34 (REGULARLY $45)
Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Velvet Accent Chair
Amazon Brand – Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Accent Chair (35.4W) - Cognac Leather.png
Amazon
Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Velvet Accent Chair
This sleek, mid-century inspired chair is designed to impress.
$899 (REGULARLY $1,004)

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up To 50% Off Levi's Jeans

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Jewelry

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Sneakers

Our Favorite 300 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

J.Lo's Makeup Artist's Go-To Eyebrow Pencil Is on Sale for Prime Day

The Best Beauty Steals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale