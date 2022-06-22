Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Deals for Home — Decor, Furniture, and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Now is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a fresh summer style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon. The online retailer has a lot to offer, especially on Amazon Prime Day, and if one of your summer goals is to give your home a sunny makeover, there are major finds and deals on home decor items up for grabs. 

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug, stylish wall art or beautiful summer wreaths, there's a deal for you. Now is the time to transition to a new season. 

Shop ET's picks for the Best Home Decor items on Amazon.

The Best Wall Decor

Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath
Amazon
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath

This summer wreath is beautiful and looks delicate but is so sturdy it can be used indoors and outdoors.

$64$46
Derun Trading Wall Stickers
DERUN TRADING Wall Stickers
Amazon
Derun Trading Wall Stickers

These wall stickers bring summer life to a blank wall. 

$16$13
Rustic Wall Sconces
Rustic Wall Sconces
Amazon
Rustic Wall Sconces

Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.

$47$37
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror

Instead of curtains or other ornaments, add a thoughtful, boho touch to any room or corner of your home with this wall mirror. 

$29$23
Modern Round Mirror
Modern Round Mirror
Amazon
Modern Round Mirror

Not sure what to put on the wall? A mirror might be the solution. 

$96$90
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Amazon
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art

This simple wall decor is a cute solution for any blank wall. 

$46$35
Frametory 11x14 Picture Frame
Frametory 11x14 Picture Frame
Amazon
Frametory 11x14 Picture Frame

To add more imagery to your walls, this picture frame of the Golden Gate Bridge will make you dream and plan your next summer trip. 

$19$14

 

The Best Throw Blankets & Pillows 

Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Amazon
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket

A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$22$17
Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts (Set of 4)
Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts (Set of 4)
Amazon
Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts (Set of 4)

A pack of throw pillow inserts are great to have so you can mix and match your favorite throw pillow covers.

$31$25
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw

Snuggle up with this faux fur throw on cool summer nights.

$47$25
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Amazon
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion

If you have an eclectic design style, a floor cushion is a no-brainer seating solution. 

$14$13
Valea Home Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers
Valea Home Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon
Valea Home Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers

Don't underestimate the power of fuzzy fabric to make your home feel cozy.

$17$12

 

 The Best Living Room Furniture

Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Amazon
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman

The bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your living room or bedroom — the possibilities are endless! 

$140$96
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Amazon
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs

Cozy up in this chair on a nice summer evening. 

$380$211
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room. 

$130$114 WITH COUPON
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool

If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. 

$79$70
Ceramic Hollow Vases Set of 2
Ceramic Hollow Vases Set of 2
Amazon
Ceramic Hollow Vases Set of 2

Add this modern decorative vase to your coffee table. 

$60$35
Nilos 10pcs Small Bud Glass Vases
Nilos 10pcs Small Bud Glass Vases
Amazon
Nilos 10pcs Small Bud Glass Vases

For a minimalistic look, add glass vases to your dining room table and put flowers in them to give them a fresh aroma.

$38$30

 

The Best Bedroom Essentials 

Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)
Amazon
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)

If you need help keeping your home cool in the summer, blackout curtains are one way to block out sunlight and UV rays.

$40$10
ZINUS Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed
ZINUS Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed
Amazon
ZINUS Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed

Upgrade your bed frame to this chic platform bed. 

$279$224
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Amazon
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp

This light shade is contemporary and so versatile.

$84$75
HRWOKDE Black Duvet Cover
HRWOKDE Black Duvet Cover
Amazon
HRWOKDE Black Duvet Cover

Snuggling up never looked so good with this 3-piece pleated duvet cover. 

$34$30
ZINUS 12 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress

The memory foam mattress is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 

$379$268
LUCID 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
LUCID 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
LUCID 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Add more comfort to your bed with this mattress topper. 

$120$102

 

The Best Rugs 

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amazon
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$50$44
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room. We love the subtle geometric pattern.

 

$135$60
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Amazon
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug

This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.

$28$23
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Amazon
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This simple and fashionable rug is so soft you can put your tray down without spilling. 

$20$16 WITH COUPON
Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug
Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug
Amazon
Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug

Add this vintage rug that'll cover most of the living room floor for your next home. This rug comes in various sizes, perfect for dining rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, and hallways. 

$689$180

 

The Best Decorative Accessories 

Der Rose Mini Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plants Bundle
Der Rose Mini Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plants Bundle
Amazon
Der Rose Mini Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plants Bundle

The 3 faux mini potted and Der Rose 27" plants will bring some freshness to your living space without the worries of keeping them alive.

$55$53
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp
Amazon
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp

This is about the most magical desk lamp we've ever shopped. 

$16$14
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Amazon
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils

The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 8,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.  

$70$50
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle

Yankee Candle have the best candles ever.

$28$17
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Amazon
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags

Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.

$30$25

 

